Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • ALGM
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.

MANCHESTER, N.H., April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGM) today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 prior to the market opening on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call at 8:30AM Eastern time the same day. Ravi Vig, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Derek D’Antilio, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s results and business outlook.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

What: Allegro MicroSystems’ Q4 Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call
When: Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Time: 8:30 a.m. EDT
Conference Dial-in: 1-833-665-0677
International Dial-in: 1-929-517-0172
Conference ID: 8659009
Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rx4dbdsg

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible via Allegro MicroSystems’ investor relations page: investors.allegromicro.com.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.

Contact: Katherine Blye
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
Phone: +1 603 626-2306
kblye@allegromicro.com


