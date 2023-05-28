We Like Allegro MicroSystems' (NASDAQ:ALGM) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Allegro MicroSystems' (NASDAQ:ALGM) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Allegro MicroSystems, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$208m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$165m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Allegro MicroSystems has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Semiconductor industry average of 13%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Allegro MicroSystems compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We like the trends that we're seeing from Allegro MicroSystems. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last four years to 21%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 57%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On Allegro MicroSystems' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Allegro MicroSystems can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a solid 55% to shareholders over the last year, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

