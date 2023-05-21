Allen & Overy lines up multi-billion dollar merger with Shearman

City of London

British law firm Allen & Overy is planning a multi-billion dollar tie up with New York-based rival Shearman & Sterling, in one of the biggest transatlantic legal deals in history.

The new firm, which will be known as Allen Overy Shearman Sterling, will generate around $3.4bn (£2.7bn) in combined revenues, making it one of the biggest legal players in the world. It will have nearly 4,000 lawyers spread across 49 offices.

The deal will bolster Allen & Overy’s presence in the US, as London’s elite "magic circle" firms increasingly seek to boost their presence across the Atlantic.

News of the deal comes just months after Shearman called off merger talks with rival US firm Hogan Lovells. The firms said at the time that after “careful consideration”, a combination was “not in the best interest of either firm”.

The Allen & Overy and Shearman tie up is subject to a vote from all partners, but if approved will be the first combination of a magic circle firm and an American rival since Clifford Chance merged with Rogers & Wells more than two decades ago.

Partners said that the firm, which will be known as A&O Shearman for short, will be the “only global firm with US Law, English Law and Local Law capabilities in equal measure”.

Wim Dejonghe, a senior partner at Allen & Overy, said: “We think A&O Shearman will be a firm unlike any other in the world. We have listened to our clients and their requests for the highest quality advice to help navigate the demands they face, and to do so in an integrated and globally consistent way.”

Adam Hakki, the newly appointed leader at Shearman & Sterling, said the firms “knew each other extremely well” and that they looked forward to recruiting more talent in the coming years.

Shearman has suffered from weak demand in recent months, pushing it to multiple rounds of lay-offs. In February, the firm, which has around 850 lawyers, said that it would cut 12 attorneys and 26 members of its professional staff. Just two months later, Shearman told Reuters that it would again shed an unspecified number of staff as part of a “global reduction of our Business Services workforce”.

Equity partners at Shearman took home $2.48m in average profits last year, compared with just under £2m for partners at Allen & Overy.

The firms said that the new combined entity would be “perfectly positioned” to capitalise on trends including energy transition, technology and private capital.

The firms expect that partners will vote on the deal before the summer and aim to complete the merger within six to 12 months.

