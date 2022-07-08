Allen University announces Lisa Long, J.D. as Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs

Allen University

Dr. Lisa Long, new Vice President of Academic Affairs at Allen University

COLUMBIA, S.C., July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allen University welcomes Dr. Lisa Long, as the new Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. Most recently, she served as acting president at Talladega College in Alabama, as well as its chief academic officer. Dr. Long is a proven leader with a distinguished educational career and background.

In addition to her academic leadership, she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in human resources, strategic planning, marketing, and budget development. Her involvement and expertise in accreditation led to her election to the Commission/Board of Trustees of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, Commission on Colleges.

Dr. Long’s accomplishments at Talladega included the launch of its first graduate program, an M.A., in History, recruiting and maintaining a strong faculty, and cultivation of the largest single donation ever received of $2.5 million. Her rise at the institution was progressive, having successful posts as department chair, dean, provost, and ultimately acting president.

“Dr. Long’s experience, talent, collaborative style of engaging, active listening, and abiding respect for shared governance made her the perfect addition to the leadership team at Allen,” said President Ernest McNealey.

