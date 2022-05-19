U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

AllenComm Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group
·3 min read

Brandon Hall Group, the leader in Empowering, Recognizing, and Certifying Excellence in HCM, recently announced that AllenComm is certified as a Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider. Confirming that AllenComm delivers innovative, transformative learning solutions that scale.

Boca Raton, FL, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review, Brandon Hall Group confirms that AllenComm is delivering on its mission to create innovative, human-centered training solutions for everything from corporate brand training to sophisticated onboarding simulations to comprehensive training content platforms using a unique collaborative design process to transform and scale solutions for organizations across industries.

“Now more than ever, organizations need engaging, effective learning solutions that will develop their workforce,” said Brandon Hall Chief Strategy Officer Michael Rochelle. “Forward-thinking business leaders are seeing to manage change, fill existing skills gaps, and attract and retain talent. These initiatives can be supported through learning. The team at AllenComm provides award-winning, customized training solutions that scale to meet tight timelines and large learner audiences. AllenComm is a BHG Smartchoice ® Provider because projects run smoothly and the outcomes demonstrate measurable success.”

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent a considerable amount of time understanding AllenComm and the market they operate. The team has conducted in-depth briefings and thoroughly evaluated AllenComm's product/service value proposition.

Brandon Hall Group’s Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources, and advisory support to the entire AllenComm organization to ensure our certification is a reflection of the highest standards AllenComm can attain in the market.

“We’re honored to be included and certified as a Brandon Hall Smartchoice ® Preferred Solution provider,” said AllenComm CEO Ron Zamir. “Our mission is to provide human-centered, performance-based learning and training experiences that meet our clients’ business objectives and get transformative results. We never take for granted the recognitions we receive or the opportunities that we have to work in collaboration with our clients.”

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that AllenComm's offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

To learn more about Smartchoice® preferred vendors or become one, please visit https://go.brandonhall.com/l/8262/2019-11-13/9pst4l.

To learn more about AllenComm and their offerings, visit the AllenComm website at https://www.allencomm.com/about-allen-communication/.

 

---About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 27 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations around the world, influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution Providers.

To learn more, visit https://www.brandonhall.com.

 

---About AllenComm

For 40 years, AllenComm has partnered with Fortune 500 companies to create and scale transformative learning solutions. Extensive instructional design experience, innovative learning technologies, and agency-level creative teams enable AllenComm to stand out in the learning landscape. Considered one of the top ten firms of its kind in the country, AllenComm wins over 40 awards year after year for their solutions. Partnering with AllenComm to supplement and support human capital management needs has helped customers reduce expenses, shorten onboarding periods, and raise the impact of sales and compliance efforts.

To learn more, visit https://www.allencomm.com/.

CONTACT: David Forry Brandon Hall Group 5613538082 David.forry@brandonhall.com


