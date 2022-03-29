U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

ALLERGAN AESTHETICS BRINGS DATA, INNOVATION & INDUSTRY EXPERTISE TO THE 2022 AESTHETIC AND ANTI-AGING MEDICINE WORLD CONGRESS (AMWC)

·3 min read

-Industry leader demonstrates commitment to the future of aesthetics with forward-facing, trends report-

-Meeting will signify the launch of HArmonyCa, hybrid injectable across Europe and in select EEMEA countries

IRVINE, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, will join industry colleagues and healthcare providers from around the globe for the 20th edition of AMWC in Monaco, France.

The meeting marks Allergan Aesthetics entry into the emerging category of Hybrid Injectables with the launch of HArmonyCa™ with lidocaine across Europe, specifically, in UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Greece, Switzerland, Austria and the Netherlands and in select EEMEA countries such as South Africa, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania, as well as Brazil.

The hybrid meeting will be held at Grimaldi Forum, Monaco March 31, 2022April 2, 2022.

The Allergan Aesthetics activity, presentations and poster sessions are as follows:

HArmonyCa™ Symposium will be held at Salle des Princes on March 31, 2022 at 10:45am CET

  • Allergan Aesthetics looks to further develop the Hybrid Injectables category by introducing its first dual-effect product, which combines the two active ingredients - hyaluronic acid (HA) - a well-known ingredient found in facial fillers and calcium hydroxyapatite (CaHA) - in one injection.


  • Allergan Aesthetics will provide a range of in-person and virtual training packages to support appropriate medical professionals who wish to offer HArmonyCa™ with Lidocaine to their patients across Europe and in select EEMEA countries.

Hosted by Allergan Medical Institute (AMI), the main stage symposium titled 'Face the Future' will focus on the aesthetic trends of the future with sessions exploring the changing face of beauty, diversity, gender-inclusive beauty and modern masculinity.

  • April 1, 2022 at 9:45 AM12:45 AM CET

Poster Presentations
Biological Response of the Combination Filler, HArmonyCa, in a Rodent Model

  • Authors: André Braz, Artem Kutikov, Alexander Pierce, Alexandra Grond, Malka Salomon, Lauren Nakab

Efficacy and Safety of 2 Doses of OnabotulinumtoxinA for the Treatment of Masseter Muscle Prominence: 6-Month Results From a Randomized, Phase 2b, Placebo-Controlled Study

  • Authors: Sabrina Fabi, Derek Jones, Brian Biesman, Alexander Rivkin, Julia Garcia, Tanya Brandstetter, Grace Pan, Beta Bowen, Elisabeth Lee, Mitchell F. Brin

Botulax Displays Lower Enzymatic Activity when Compared to OnabotulinumtoxinA in a Light Chain Activity Assay (presentation was previously presented at other congresses and will be encore presentations at AMWC)

  • Authors: David Rupp, Celina Nino, Lance Steward, Mitchell Brin, Amy Brideau-Andersen

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.AllerganAesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allergan-aesthetics-brings-data-innovation--industry-expertise-to-the-2022-aesthetic-and-anti-aging-medicine-world-congress-amwc-301512417.html

SOURCE AbbVie

