Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size to Surpass US$ 3.70 Billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports
Pune, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Allergic Conjunctivitis Market By Disease Type (Mild Allergic Conjunctivitis and Severe Allergic Conjunctivitis), Drug Class (Antihistamines & Mast Cell Stabilizers, Corticosteroids, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the allergic conjunctivitis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to reach US$ 3.70 billion by 2030.
Growth Drivers
New product launches and regulatory approval are two key industry trends that are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the global allergic conjunctivitis market throughout the forecast period.
The global allergic conjunctivitis market has been analyzed from four different perspectives –disease type, drug class, distribution channel, and region.
Download PDF Brochure of Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/allergic-conjunctivitis-market/7892
Excerpts from ‘By Drug Class Segmentation’
Based on drug class, the global allergic conjunctivitis market has been subdivided into:
Antihistamines & Mast Cell Stabilizers
Corticosteroids
Others
It is seen that the antihistamine and mast cell stabilizers segment holds the majority of the global market share. this is because it is considered the gold standard for ocular treatment. The corticosteroids segment, on the other hand, is expected to observe a high growth rate in the forecast period.
Excerpts from ‘By Distribution Channel Segmentation’
The global allergic conjunctivitis market has been divided into:
Hospital Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
It has been observed that the hospital pharmacies segment holds the majority of the global market share, owing to the sale of prescription drugs from this segment. The online pharmacies segment is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the ease of procurement of ocular drugs online.
Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’
Based on region, the global allergic conjunctivitis market has been segmented into
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
In the global allergic conjunctivitis market, Europe is emerging as the second-largest regional market. This is because of the region's expanding potential patient population and the use of sophisticated pharmaceuticals. For instance, according to the British Journal of Ophthalmology, seasonal allergic conjunctivitis is a common and mild form of allergic conjunctivitis in the United Kingdom. It is expected to impact between 10% and 15% of the population in the UK, accounting for 25% to 50% of all occurrences of ocular allergies.
Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’
The prominent players operating in the global allergic conjunctivitis market are
Eton Pharmaceutical
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc
Eyevance Pharmaceuticals LLC
Novartis AG
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Allergan PLC
Atopix Therapeutics Ltd
Alcon
Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
Auven Therapeutics
Inquiry Before Buying: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/allergic-conjunctivitis-market/7892
Table of Content
INTRODUCTION
Market Ecosystem
Timeline Under Consideration
Historical Years – 2020
Base Year – 2021
Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030
Currency Used in the Report
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Research Approach
Data Collection Methodology
Data Sources
Secondary Sources
Primary Sources
Market Estimation Approach
Bottom Up
Top Down
Market Forecasting Model
Limitations and Assumptions
PREMIUM INSIGHTS
Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)
Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)
MARKET DYNAMICS
Drivers
Restraints/Challenges
Opportunities
GLOBAL ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISEASE TYPE
Mild Allergic Conjunctivitis
Severe Allergic Conjunctivitis
GLOBAL ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS
Antihistamines & Mast Cell Stabilizers
Corticosteroids
Others
GLOBAL ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
Hospital Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report
Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level
Covid 19 impact trends and perspective
Granular insights at global/regional/country level
Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment
Blanket coverage on competitive landscape
Winning imperatives
Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
Distributor Landscape Assessment
Pricing Intelligence
Customer Base Assessment
Investment & Initiatives Analysis
'Business Profile' of Key Players
Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=so3MmiENwlltFSho2Z1FKuK9YIuvMXHrQ83m5lLy&report_id=7892&license=Single
About Us:
Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).
Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.
We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.
CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/