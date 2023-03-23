U.S. markets open in 5 hours 19 minutes

Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market to hit USD 16 billion by 2032, says GMI

Global Market Insights Inc.
·4 min read
Allergic rhinitis drugs industry share is anticipated to register 2.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 due to increasing prevalence of allergic rhinitis and technological advancements in the field of allergy diagnosis and treatment.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Allergic rhinitis drugs market value is estimated to cross USD 16 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Mounting awareness regarding allergic reactions and available treatment modes as the chief allergic rhinitis drugs industry drivers. Furthermore, increasing pollution across developed nations is also impelling the prevalence of respiratory disorders. This rise in air pollution levels results in high allergenic pollen and contributes to a high number of patients suffering from allergic rhinitis. Exposure to high pollution levels thus leads to heightened respiratory symptoms and different allergic disorders, which is foreseen to positively influence the product outlook.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5413


Increasing pet adoption rate to bolster occurrences of perennial allergic rhinitis

The study classifies the allergic rhinitis drugs market into perennial allergic rhinitis, seasonal allergic rhinitis, and occupational allergic rhinitis. The perennial allergic rhinitis segment was worth more than USD 5.5 billion in 2022. Animal dander, house mite dust, and other allergens in the environment are primarily responsible for perennial allergic rhinitis.

This type of allergic rhinitis can be avoided by closing the windows of homes, correctly washing & grooming pets regularly, and so on. The upsurge in pet adoption globally is also causing a rise in this allergy. Around 70% of American households own a pet, inviting allergic diseases, which is likely to fuel product demand.

Browse key industry insights spread across 220 pages with 334 market data tables & 18 figures & charts from the report, Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market Statistics By Disease (Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis, Perennial Allergic Rhinitis, Occupational Allergic Rhinitis), By Treatment (Antihistamines, Immunotherapy {SCIT, SLIT}, Corticosteroids, Decongestants), By Drug (Prescription, OTC), By Route of Administration (Oral, Nasal, Intraocular, Intravenous), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Channel), Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032 In detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/allergic-rhinitis-drugs-market

Wide range of antihistamines available in form of different solutions to shape industry statistics

Allergic rhinitis drugs market share from the antihistamines segment was valued at over USD 4.5 billion in 2022 and is speculated to amass significant gains by 2032. Antihistamines operate on the tenet of preventing the release of histamines in the body during an allergic reaction and are available in the form of tablets, liquids, nasal sprays, and eye drops, among others. Additionally, these medications are sold over-the-counter and via prescription, and the increase in cases of allergic rhinitis has promoted the use of antihistamines, such as cetirizine, desloratadine, and more.

Positive inclination towards self-medication to boost OTC segment progress

The allergic rhinitis drugs market share from the over-the-counter (OTC) drug segment is poised to witness gains at a 3.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. As per the study, the easy availability of a variety of OTC and non-prescription drugs for the treatment of allergic rhinitis is fostering product adoption. Moreover, the mounting popularity of self-medication and online purchasing of prescription drugs are also projected to aid segment outlook. As per a research paper, over 8.5% of antihistamines are consumed through self-medication.

High government emphasis on reinforcing healthcare infrastructure to help APAC industry growth

The allergic rhinitis drugs market in the Asia Pacific is foreseen to reach a valuation of more than USD 4 billion by the end of 2032. The region may emerge as a major hub for this industry owing to soaring investments toward strengthening the domestic healthcare infrastructure, as well as notable R&D initiatives, by industry participants. According to the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, the Government of India estimates a capital investment of Rs. 151,019 crores (USD 18 million) on medical education and healthcare infrastructure over 2020-2025.

Secure a copy of the premium research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/securecheckout/paymenta/5413?gmpaycod=sugmp

Product innovation to remain a key development strategy

Some of the key players profiled in the report include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Alcon (Novartis AG), Stallergenes Greer, Sanofi S.A., Boehringer Ingelheim, Unichem Laboratories, and others.

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.


CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com Read More News @ https://ibmag.com


