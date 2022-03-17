U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

The Allergy Diagnostics Market Is Set To Reach $7.5 Billion In 2026 Due To The Rising Prevalence Of Allergic Diseases As Per The Business Research Company's Allergy Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022

TBRC Business Research PVT LTD
·5 min read
TBRC Business Research PVT LTD
TBRC Business Research PVT LTD

TBRC’s market research report covers allergy diagnostics market size, allergy diagnostics market forecasts, major allergy diagnostics companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

LONDON, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the allergy diagnostics market, the increased occurrences of allergic diseases will propel the growth of the allergy diagnostics market. The rise in allergy diseases has been attributed to increased environmental pollution from traffic and numerous industries. An allergic reaction is described as an abnormal immune system response to an allergen. Allergy diseases include anaphylaxis, allergic rhinitis (often referred to as "hay fever"), food allergies, skin allergies, and allergic asthma. Avoiding allergens is the most essential treatment for allergic disorders. As a result, proper allergy diagnosis is crucial for effective allergy treatment.

For instance, according to the community-based EuroPrevall survey report, in 2019, the prevalence of probable food allergy in adults was 0.3%, 1.4%, 2.1%, 2.8%, 3.3%, and 5.6% in Athens, Reykjavik, Utrecht, Lodz, Madrid, and Zurich in 2019. The most common allergy symptoms were oral allergy symptoms (81.6%), followed by skin allergy symptoms (38.2%), and rhinoconjunctivitis (29.5%). Thus, the rise in the prevalence of allergic diseases will further support the growth of the allergic diagnostics market.

Request for a sample of the global allergy diagnostics market report

The global allergy diagnostics market size is expected to grow from $4.62 billion in 2021 to $5.07 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.78%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The allergy diagnostic market is expected to reach $7.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.30%.

Collaborations and partnerships among companies operating in the allergy diagnostics industry to invent new testing methods or improve existing ones are rising, among other allergy diagnostics market trends in the market. For instance, in July 2019, PerkinElmer, Inc. and EverlyWell, Inc. announced a new partnership to accelerate innovation and accessibility of consumer-initiated health testing by bringing PerkinElmer's CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited lab facilities into EverlyWell's network of lab providers. PerkinElmer supplies the knowledge behind EverlyWell's panels for Lyme disease and food sensitivity testing, which are the first products to emerge from this collaboration. Both Lyme disease and food allergy diagnostics market use dried blood spot testing, which has been used by doctors and hospitals for decades to identify disease biomarkers with just a few drops of blood. They were developed by board-certified medical geneticists at PerkinElmer Genomics and validated on the EUROIMMUN EUROBlotOne® and EUROIMMUN AnalyzerTM systems.

Major players in the allergy diagnostics market are BioMerieux SA, Danaher Corporation, HOB Biotech Group Corp. Ltd, HYCOR Biomedical, Lincoln Diagnostics Inc., Omega Diagnostics Group Plc, Siemens Healthineers AG, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc, PerkinElmer Inc. (Euroimmun AG), R-Biopharm AG, Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, HollisterStier Allergy, NEOGEN Corporation, AESKU.GROUP GmbH, ACON Laboratories, Erba Group, and Astra Biotech GmbH.

The global allergy diagnostics market is segmented by test type into In-Vivo allergy tests, In-Vitro allergy tests; by allergen into inhaled allergens, food allergens, drug allergens; by products into consumables, instruments, luminometers; by end-user into diagnostics laboratories, hospital-based laboratories, academic and research institutes.

North America was the largest region in the allergy diagnostics market in 2021. The regions covered in the allergy diagnostics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Allergy Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide allergy diagnostics market overviews, allergy diagnostics market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, allergy diagnostics market segments and geographies, allergy diagnostics market trends, allergy diagnostics market drivers, allergy diagnostics market restraints, allergy diagnostics market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Anatomic Pathology Equipment And Consumables Global Market Report 2022 – By Products & Services (Instruments, Consumables, Services), By Application (Disease Diagnosis, Cancer, Medical Research), By End-Use (Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Food Testing Kits Global Market Report 2022 - By Technology (PCR-Based, Immunoassay-Based, Enzyme Substrate-Based), By Target Tested (Pathogens, Meat Species, GMOs, Allergens, Mycotoxins), By Sample (Meat, Poultry, And Seafood, Dairy Products, Packaged Food, Fruits And Vegetables, Cereals, Grains, Pulses, Nuts, Seeds And Spices) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

Ophthalmology Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Antiglaucoma Drugs, Dry Eye Medication, Other Ophthalmological Drugs (Retinal Disorders, Anti-Infectives/Allergy)), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), By Drug Classification (Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs), By Mode Of Purchase (Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

CONTACT: The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/


