Allergy Diagnostics Market worth $8.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Allergy Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Consumables, Instruments (Immunoassay Analyzer, ELISA Analyzer, Luminometer), Service), Allergen (Food, Inhaled, Drug), Test Type (In Vivo, In Vitro), End User (Diagnostic Laboratories) – Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Allergy Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2026 from USD 4.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2026.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Allergy Diagnostics Market"

358 – Tables
46 – Figures
301 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=232871701

The growth of this market is driven by the high incidence of allergic diseases and associated heavy economical burden, rising environmental pollution levels, increasing funds by organizations in allergy diagnostics, and the increasing access to healthcare insurance.

"Consumables are expected to hold the largest share of the allergy diagnostics market, by product & service in 2021."

Based on product & service, the market is segmented into consumables, instruments, and services. In 2020, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of the consumables segment can be attributed to the increasing cases of allergies and the need for rapid tests to diagnose allergic conditions. The consumables segment is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

"In vivo tests are expected to hold the largest share of the market, by test type in 2021."

Based on test type, the allergy diagnostics market is segmented into in vivo tests and in vitro tests. In 2020, the in vivo tests segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of various in vivo tests, such as skin prick tests. These tests are dependable, safe, convenient, and cost-effective, as compared to in vitro tests.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=232871701

"Inhaled allergens are expected to hold the largest share of the market, by allergen in 2021."

Based on allergens, the allergy diagnostics market is segmented into inhaled allergens, food allergens, drug allergens, and other allergens. In 2020, the inhaled allergens segment accounted for the largest share of the market due to the increasing environmental pollution and rising pollen coupled with other factors such as fungus, mold, and dust.

"Diagnostic laboratories are expected to hold the largest share of the allergy diagnostics market, by end user in 2021."

Based on end user, the market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospital-based laboratories, academic research institutes, and other end users. In 2020, the diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of the segment can be primarily attributed to the preference for proper diagnosis from a specialist, rising awareness regarding the management of allergic diseases, and the availability of funds for the operation of independent diagnostic laboratories.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=232871701

"North America commanded the largest share of the allergy diagnostics market in 2021."

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America commanded the largest share of the market. The large share of North America can be attributed to the rising incidence of allergies, favorable reimbursement scenarios for allergy diagnosis, and the availability of supportive initiatives by associations.

The major players operating in this allergy diagnostics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Danaher (US), Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (UK), bioMérieux SA (France), Romer Labs Division Holding (Austria), EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG (Germany), HollisterStier Allergy (US), NEOGEN Corporation (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Minaris Medical America, Inc. (US), Stallergenes Greer (UK), HOB Biotech Group Corp., Ltd. (China), HYCOR Biomedical (US), R-Biopharm AG (Germany), AESKU.GROUP GmbH (Germany), ACON Laboratories, Inc. (US), Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Astra Biotech GmbH (Germany), and Erba Group (UK).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Immunoassay Market by Product (Reagents & Kits, Analyzers), Technology (ELISA, IFA, Rapid Tests, Radio Immunoassay), Specimen (Blood, Saliva, Urine), Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology), End User (Hospitals & Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/immunoassay-market-436.html

In-Vitro Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Instrument, Kits), Technology (Immunoassay, MDx, Hematology, Urinalysis), Application (Diabetes, Oncology, Cardiology, Nephrology, Infectious Diseases) End User (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ivd-in-vitro-diagnostics-market-703.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/allergy-diagnostics-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/allergy-diagnostics.asp

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allergy-diagnostics-market-worth-8-2-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301365859.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

