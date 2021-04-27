U.S. markets close in 2 hours 25 minutes

Allergy & ENT Associates to Open 16th Location in Greater Houston Area on May 11, 2021

·2 min read

HOUSTON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

PURPOSE: To announce the opening of their 16th clinic, located in the historic suburb known as The Heights. Houston Heights is a community in northwest-central Houston, Texas, United States. "The Heights" is often referred to colloquially to describe a larger collection of neighborhoods next to and including the actual Houston Heights.

ABOUT ALLERGY & ENT ASSOCIATES: Established in 1957, Allergy & ENT Associates is the largest multi-specialty Allergy, Asthma, and ENT group practice in the Houston area. Now with 16 locations, Allergy & ENT Associates provides trusted, attentive, and individualized care for allergy, asthma, audiology, and ENT services.

SPECIFICS: The new 2,000 square foot state-of-the-art clinic is located at 518 W. 11th Street in Houston. It will be staffed with board-certified allergists and ENT surgeons (otolaryngologists). More information can be found at [https://www.aentassociates.com/location/heights-allergy-asthma-clinic/]

SERVICES: Allergy services include skin and blood (in vitro) testing for environmental, food, penicillin, and venom, rapid desensitization (one day), cluster, or standard allergen immunotherapy, home (oral) sublingual drops, patch testing for contact dermatitis, oral food challenges and desensitization, peanut allergy evaluation, oral immunotherapy, and more.

Asthma services include pulmonary function testing, in-office biologic immunotherapy with Xolair, Fasenra, and others.

ENT services include minimally-invasive in-office Balloon Sinuplasty, in-office sinus surgery and septoplasty under general anesthesia, complex revision sinus surgery, severe chronic sinus disease management, in-office sinus CT imaging, conjoint management allergist and otolaryngologist of difficult to treat sinusitis and recurrent nasal/sinus polyposis, vocal cord evaluation for chronic voice changes/hoarseness, tinnitus, dizziness, cerumen impaction evaluation and treatment, and more.

To request a board-certified Allergist/Immunologist or ENT surgeon from Allergy & ENT Associates for appearances, interviews, or quotes:

Contact:
Carrie Knight, Marketing Rep
cknight@aentassociates.com
(281) 453-4206
www.aentassociates.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allergy--ent-associates-to-open-16th-location-in-greater-houston-area-on-may-11-2021-301278245.html

SOURCE Allergy & ENT Associates

