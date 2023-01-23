Allergy immunotherapies market: Driving factors, industry challenges, segmentation, key vendor analysis, leading countries, and market size and forecast 2023-2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

In-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Allergy Immunotherapies Market 2023-2027

Current and future market trends to highlight market conditions

Comparative analysis of the market and its segments for the historic period of 2017 - 2021

Market drivers and market impediments and their impact on market growth

Positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis

Global allergy immunotherapies market size & segmentation analysis

The allergy immunotherapies market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.95% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,010.37 million. The allergy immunotherapies market is segmented based on product, type, and geography.

Based on product , the allergy immunotherapies market is segmented into SCIT and SLIT

Based on type, the market is segmented into allergic rhinitis, asthma, food allergy, and others

Based on geography, the allergy immunotherapies market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW)

Allergy immunotherapies market: Country-level analysis

The countries covered in the allergy immunotherapies market report are the UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe (Europe); the US and Canada (North America); China and India (Asia); and Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa (ROW).

Europe is estimated to account for 53% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of allergies in Germany, France, Italy, and the UK is driving market growth in the region.

Food allergies are prevalent among a significant share of the adult population in Europe. Among the affected patients, the prevalence of oral allergy symptoms is the highest, followed by skin symptoms and rhino-conjunctivitis. The increasing need to treat these allergies is propelling the development of allergy immunotherapies in Europe, which will drive the regional market's growth during the forecast period.



Global allergy immunotherapies market: Dynamics & insights

Technavio's research report on allergy immunotherapies market provides analysis and insights about the various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of allergies is notably driving the market growth. Some of the main reasons for this prevalence include the growing pollution and the increasing consumption of tobacco products such as cigarettes. In addition, various companies are conducting research on novel therapies, which have led to advances in the field of immunology therapeutics for allergies. These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The failure of clinical trials for various allergens is impeding the market. Many allergies have unknown pathogenesis, which has resulted in the failure of clinical trials. For instance, In November 2019, ASIT biotech gp-ASIT+ failed to meet its Phase III trial primary endpoint. Similarly, in March 2019, Allergy Therapeutic's birch pollen product failed to meet its primary endpoint in the Phase III B301 trial. All these clinical trial failures will negatively affect the market position of firms, which, in turn, is expected to limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Allergy immunotherapies market: Competitive landscape and vendor analysis

Technavio's report includes the adoption lifecycle of the market, covering from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Some of the major players operating in the allergy immunotherapies market are Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp., Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., ALK Abello AS, ALLERGOPHARMA GmbH and Co. KG, Allergy Therapeutics PLC, Biomay AG, DBV Technologies SA, Desentum Oy, HAL Allergy BV, Immunomic Therapeutics Inc., Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., LETI Pharma SLU, LOFARMA Spa, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Optum Inc., Shionogi and Co. Ltd., Stallergenes Greer Ltd., Torii Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Viatris Inc., among others. For insights on the vendor offerings, download a PDF sample!

The autoimmune hemolytic anemia therapeutics market size is expected to grow by USD 268.22 million from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 9.1%. This report extensively covers segmentation by product (corticosteroids, monoclonal antibodies, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The immunoassay market size is expected to increase by USD 12.55 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 7.40%. This report extensively covers segmentation by product (reagents and kits and analyzers) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Allergy Immunotherapies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,010.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.12 Regional analysis Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Europe at 53% Key countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp., Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., ALK Abello AS, ALLERGOPHARMA GmbH and Co. KG, Allergy Therapeutics PLC, Biomay AG, DBV Technologies SA, Desentum Oy, HAL Allergy BV, Immunomic Therapeutics Inc., Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., LETI Pharma SLU, LOFARMA Spa, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Optum Inc., Shionogi and Co. Ltd., Stallergenes Greer Ltd., Torii Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast Period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

