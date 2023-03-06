Allergy Immunotherapy Market Projected to Reach Unprecedented Growth, driven by Increasing Prevalence of Allergies Worldwide; Market to Surpass US$ 4.07 billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / According to FMI, the market for allergy immunotherapy could be worth US$1.74 billion globally in 2023. The market is expected to cross US$ 4.07 billion by 2033, mounting at a CAGR of 8.9% between 2023 and 2033.

In the United States, around 15 million people have food allergies, of which 4% are children and more than 60% are adults, as per FARE (Food Allergy Research & Association). Allergies are a condition when the body's immune system becomes oversensitive to certain things, such as certain foods, pollen, fur, or dust. Food, dust, pollen, latex, medicines, and other things can cause allergies, to name a few.

By exposing the body to allergens in minute amounts so that antibodies can build against the allergens, allergy immunotherapy is a method of treating allergies. Immunotherapy involves exposing patients repeatedly and in tiny doses to certain allergens, which trains the body to tolerate their presence and promotes effective and prompt allergy treatment.

The predicted revenue growth could be related to the burden of allergy conditions, which are becoming more prevalent globally. The burden that complex allergies with increased morbidity place on the healthcare system motivate research and development in this area for the introduction of innovative medicines.

The primary factors propelling the global market are:

The expansion of industrialization and population.

Improvements in healthcare and medicine.

The launch of novel immunotherapeutic medications.

Current regulatory approvals, such as those for oral dissolvable tablets, are further enhanced to gain a larger share of the global allergy immunotherapy market.

Compared to other treatments already on the market, sublingual allergy immunotherapy has now been clinically shown to be more effective and have fewer adverse effects. Another factor influencing the market for allergy immunotherapy is the demographic shift in the population and the macroeconomic environment.

The prevalence of asthma and allergy respiratory illnesses has increased due to rising air pollution levels inside and outside. According to the Asthma and Allergy Association of America (AAFA), rising pollen levels cause more than 25 million allergies.

Europe and North America are the two leading markets for allergy immunotherapy, and they are likely to continue holding a sizable market share during the forecast period. Given the increased awareness, healthcare reimbursement regulations, and growth in the population who suffer from allergies, Europe is estimated to hold a significant portion of the global allergy immunotherapy market.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

The market in the United Kingdom is anticipated to rise, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% through 2033.

The United States is expected to develop at a 9.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

With a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period, Canada is predicted to develop rapidly in the market.

The market in China is expected to increase, registering a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period.

Germany is estimated to grow decently, registering a CAGR of 9.7% until 2033.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Top players operating in the allergy immunotherapy market are ALK Abello, Stallergenes Greer, Allergy Therapeutics, Aimmune Therapeutics, Anergis, Arrayit Corporation, Biomay AG, HAL Allergy Group, DBV Technologies, and others.

These key players in the market are developing innovative products, such as sublingual and subcutaneous immunotherapy, to cater to the growing demand for effective allergy treatments. They are also investing in research and development to improve existing therapies' efficacy and safety and expand their market reach through strategic partnerships and collaborations.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

In September 2021, ALK confirmed that by expanding the number of patients by at least 100,000 each year, it intends to make allergy testing, immunotherapy treatments, and/or adrenaline products accessible by 2030.

In June 2021, with the full restoration of SCIT manufacturing in Antony, Stallergenes Greer declared that Alustal®, its subcutaneous allergen immunotherapy (SCIT) remedy, is now accessible in Italy and Spain.

Future Market Insights, Inc., Monday, March 6, 2023, Press release picture

Allergy Immunotherapy Market - Segmentation

Product:

SLIT Tablets Odactra Grastek Ragwitek Oralair Actair Others

Oral Palforzia Others

Injections

Others

Immunotherapy:

Sublingual Immunotherapy

Subcutaneous Immunotherapy Specific Immunotherapy

Others

Indication:

Allergic Rhinitis

Allergic Asthma

Food Allergy

Atopic Dermatitis

Others

Allergen:

Pollens Grass Pollens Weed Pollens Tree Pollens

House Dust Mites

Mold

Animal Dander

Bee Venom

Cockroaches/Insects

Others

Distribution Channel:

Institutional Sales Government Hospitals Semi-Government Hospitals Private Hospitals

Retail Sales Retail Pharmacy Drug Stores Online Pharmacy



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Allergy Immunotherapy Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter's Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.6.1. By Key Regions

3.6.2. By Key Countries

3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

