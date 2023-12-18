Allergy Therapeutics plc's (LON:AGY) Share Price Boosted 28% But Its Business Prospects Need A Lift Too

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 28% in the last month, although it is still struggling to make up recently lost ground. Still, the 30-day jump doesn't change the fact that longer term shareholders have seen their stock decimated by the 81% share price drop in the last twelve months.

Even after such a large jump in price, Allergy Therapeutics' price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.7x might still make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the wider Pharmaceuticals industry in the United Kingdom, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 4.4x and even P/S above 16x are quite common. However, the P/S might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has Allergy Therapeutics Performed Recently?

As an illustration, revenue has deteriorated at Allergy Therapeutics over the last year, which is not ideal at all. It might be that many expect the disappointing revenue performance to continue or accelerate, which has repressed the P/S. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Allergy Therapeutics?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Allergy Therapeutics' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 16%. As a result, revenue from three years ago have also fallen 22% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 8.2% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term revenue results is a sobering picture.

With this in mind, we understand why Allergy Therapeutics' P/S is lower than most of its industry peers. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/S has reached a floor yet with revenue going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent revenue trends are already weighing down the shares.

Even after such a strong price move, Allergy Therapeutics' P/S still trails the rest of the industry. Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

It's no surprise that Allergy Therapeutics maintains its low P/S off the back of its sliding revenue over the medium-term. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Allergy Therapeutics that you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

