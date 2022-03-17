U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

    4,334.00
    -24.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,904.00
    -155.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,838.00
    -115.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,021.40
    -11.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.83
    +5.79 (+6.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.20
    +30.00 (+1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    25.47
    +0.76 (+3.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1053
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1640
    -0.0240 (-1.10%)
     

  • Vix

    27.13
    -2.70 (-9.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3107
    -0.0040 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.7800
    +0.0220 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,066.43
    +680.71 (+1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    928.05
    +46.49 (+5.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,327.66
    +35.98 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

Allerpops Receives Approval for Clinical Trial

·1 min read

Local company primed for growth begins next steps in nation-wide marketing

LOS ALAMOS, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allerpops, a local allergy-relief business, today announced the approval of a clinical trial for its product promoting all-natural allergy relief.

The trial will take place over a period of three months later this spring with a three-week intervention period for each participant. It is described as a "randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single-center Phase II study to investigate the effectiveness and safety of… Allerpops." Founder Cliff Han has decided to refrain from providing specific information about the trial's details in order to avoid complications in the process.

Beginning the trial was no easy feat. As Dr. Han noted, "It has been a long process to get this approval… [it took] about 6 months to prepare the application and another 6 months for regulatory agency to make the decision [to approve]." The application in question was one for approval from unnamed government administrations so Allerpops would be able to conduct the trial.

About Allerpops

Allerpops Corp. is a Los Alamos-based company dedicated to relieving allergies for longer periods of time, removing the need for daily shots or pills. The company is guided by the principle of reconnecting customers with nature and the world.

How Allerpops Work

The Immune system is the root cause of our allergy problem, reacting violently to non-harmful substances like pollen. Allerpops provides an all-natural solution by promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria in the mouth that can calm the immune system.

Brian Han
Allerpops Corp.
332153@email4pr.com
(505) 695-423

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allerpops-receives-approval-for-clinical-trial-301505033.html

SOURCE Allerpops

    Apple supplier Foxconn forecast an up to 3% fall in revenue for the year in what could be its first annual sales decline in six years, as a shortage of chips squeezes smartphone production and demand cools following a surge during the pandemic. The stoppages from Foxconn - the world's largest contract electronics maker - and other companies including Japan's Toyota Motor have fuelled concerns over how global supply chains could be impacted as China deals with its biggest spike in COVID-19 infections since early 2020. Chairman Liu Young-way said on a post-earnings call on Wednesday that Foxconn would only have better clarity on supply chain uncertainty in the second half of the year.