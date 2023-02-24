AllerVie Health and Southern Allergy & Asthma PC Say Farewell to Dr. Jack Eades, Welcomes New Allergist, Dr. Abner Bagenstose

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllerVie Health, a leading provider of allergy and immunology services in the United States, announces the departure of Dr. Jack Eades from Savannah, Georgia-based Southern Allergy & Asthma PC and welcomes new board-certified allergist, Dr. Abner Bagenstose.

After many dedicated years of providing allergy and asthma care in the Savannah community, Eades will step away from practicing medicine with Southern Allergy & Asthma PC and the AllerVie Health network, effective March 24, 2023.

The addition of Bagenstose solidifies AllerVie's commitment to providing high-quality allergy and asthma care to the Savannah, Pooler, and Rincon communities, ensuring patients have a smooth transition of care.

Bagenstose joins the care team at Southern Allergy & Asthma PC in March 2023 and has over 40 years of clinical experience treating patients with severe asthma, allergic rhinitis, food allergies, drug allergies, chronic sinusitis, chronic urticaria, and more. Bagenstose is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, as well as by the American Board of Allergy and Immunology, a Conjoint Board of the American Board of Internal Medicine, and the American Board of Pediatrics.

Patients have the right to see any provider of their choice. As such, AllerVie Health and Southern Allergy & Asthma PC will work with patients who would like to transfer their medical records to another practice, to the physician of their choice, to them personally or to their legally authorized representative. Patients may contact Southern Allergy & Asthma PC directly to file a medical records release request. If patients do not seek to have their records returned to them or transferred to another provider of their choice, records will be maintained at the current clinic location and retained in accordance with all requirements under state law.

AllerVie Health previously acquired Eades' practice, Southern Allergy & Asthma PC, in December 2021 and has been privileged to serve patients across the greater Savannah region.

Story continues

Headquartered in Dallas, AllerVie Health served over 100,000 patients in 2022 with world-class allergy and immunology services.

About AllerVie Health

AllerVie Health is a national network of board-certified allergists and immunologists partnering together for the advancement of patient care, serving patients across 12 states in 79 clinic locations. Our providers are committed to establishing the allergy and immunology gold standard, expanding access to best-in-class care, and bringing relief and renewed vitality to the millions of Americans affected annually, many of whom live in underserved communities today. AllerVie is relentlessly dedicated to clinical excellence, creating an improved patient experience, and supporting the development of advanced allergy and immunology-focused therapeutics and treatment options. With AllerVie Health, our patients can feel their best, reclaim their lives, and live in freedom! To learn more, visit www.allervie.com .

Media Contact:

Rachel Russell

rrussell@allervie.com

817-253-2940

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allervie-health-and-southern-allergy--asthma-pc-say-farewell-to-dr-jack-eades-welcomes-new-allergist-dr-abner-bagenstose-301754880.html

SOURCE AllerVie Health