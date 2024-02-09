ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Will Pay A US$0.705 Dividend In Four Days

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase ALLETE's shares before the 14th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 1st of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.705 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.71 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that ALLETE has a trailing yield of 4.9% on the current share price of US$57.75. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether ALLETE can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. ALLETE paid out 62% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether ALLETE generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 38% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that ALLETE's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at ALLETE, with earnings per share up 4.9% on average over the last five years. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, ALLETE has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.0% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid ALLETE? While earnings per share growth has been modest, ALLETE's dividend payouts are around an average level; without a sharp change in earnings we feel that the dividend is likely somewhat sustainable. Pleasingly the company paid out a conservatively low percentage of its free cash flow. Overall, it's hard to get excited about ALLETE from a dividend perspective.

While it's tempting to invest in ALLETE for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for ALLETE that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

