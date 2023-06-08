Allfunds Group (AMS:ALLFG) investors are sitting on a loss of 19% if they invested a year ago

Allfunds Group plc (AMS:ALLFG) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 11% in the last month. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. After all, the share price is down 20% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

See our latest analysis for Allfunds Group

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately Allfunds Group reported an EPS drop of 54% for the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 20% the share price fall. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster. With a P/E ratio of 83.19, it's fair to say the market sees an EPS rebound on the cards.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how Allfunds Group has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Allfunds Group stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 12% in the last year, Allfunds Group shareholders might be miffed that they lost 19% (even including dividends). However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 9.5%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Allfunds Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Allfunds Group (1 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Of course Allfunds Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Dutch exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here