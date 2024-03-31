Allfunds Group Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

Allfunds Group (AMS:ALLFG) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €2.86b (up 4.2% from FY 2022).

Net income: €85.7m (up 74% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 3.0% (up from 1.8% in FY 2022).

EPS: €0.14 (up from €0.079 in FY 2022).

Allfunds Group EPS Beats Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) surpassed analyst estimates by 7.9%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Platform segment contributing a total revenue of €2.80b (98% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth €2.43b amounted to 85% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings.Explore how ALLFG's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 52% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Capital Markets industry in Europe are expected to grow by 5.5%.

The company's shares are down 1.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that Allfunds Group is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis that you should know about...

