Allgeier SE (ETR:AEIN) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

It looks like Allgeier SE (ETR:AEIN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Allgeier investors that purchase the stock on or after the 14th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.50 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed €0.50 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Allgeier has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current share price of €26.9. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Allgeier's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Allgeier's payout ratio is modest, at just 30% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Allgeier generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 44% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Allgeier's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Allgeier's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 45% per annum for the past five years. Allgeier is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. It looks like the Allgeier dividends are largely the same as they were five years ago.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Allgeier for the upcoming dividend? Allgeier has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Allgeier looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Allgeier for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, Allgeier has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

