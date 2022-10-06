Alliance with Artificial Intelligence Explorer for Cundumbul project

Exploration alliance agreement with Earth AI for the Cundumbul porphyry project

Success based alliance seeks to leverage Earth AI's vertically integrated, proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capacity to generate and drill test targets

Up to $4.5m to be spent by Earth AI over 2 years:

Cundumbul is located in the world-class Molong belt of the Macquarie Arc, 30km south of Boda (>10Moz AuEq discovery) and 70km north of Cadia (>90Moz AuEq endowment), with previous surface exploration and limited drilling confirming porphyry potential

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Kincora Copper Limited (TSXV: KCC) (ASX: KCC) (Kincora or the Company) is pleased to announce the execution of an Exploration Alliance Agreement (Exploration Alliance) with Earth AI Pty Ltd (Earth AI) covering the Cundumbul project.

Sam Spring, President & CEO, commented:

"The Exploration Alliance with Earth AI seeks to accelerate target generation and drill testing at the Cundumbul project. The project is strategically located in Australia's foremost porphyry region.

Previous surface exploration and limited drilling has confirmed fertile intrusive porphyry systems in both the north and south of the project, located over 10km apart.

Earth AI has applied its proprietary cloud based AI and machine learning technology resulting in priority targets identified for field checking. Boots on the ground reconnaissance is expected over the summer to assist advance and refine the drill targeting process.

The agreement with Earth AI is consistent with Kincora's exploration strategy to systematically advance, apply industry leading geoscience and drill test our strategically located and district scale project portfolio in the Lachlan Fold Belt."

Key terms of the Exploration Alliance

The Exploration Alliance allows for a co-funding model and joint technical committee, whereby Earth AI will have day-to-day management and control of exploration activities, and contribute up to A$4.5m of total exploration expenditure across the project over a two-year period with an option to extend for a further year.

Subject to a minimum of 1500 metres of diamond drilling and a Qualifying Drilling Intersection resulting in a new discovery (as defined within the Exploration Alliance Agreement), Earth AI is entitled to a net smelter return royalty (Royalty) of up to 3% in connection with a to be agreed upon area surrounding the discovery (Area of Interest, size dependent on the extent of the newly discovered mineral system).

Kincora is under no obligation to explore, develop or mine the Cundumbul project during the period of the Exploration Alliance. However, upon Earth AI successfully drilling a Qualifying Drilling Intersection and having carried out a minimum of 1,500 metres of diamond drilling, whereafter the second anniversary of the Royalty Trigger Date if no mineral resource has been defined and the annual exploration expenditure in the Area of Interest falls below US$250,000, Earth AI will have the option to assume operational control and buy all of the Royalty Tenements that overlap with the Area of Interest under the Royalty Deed, for a cash purchase price equal to US$1,000,000 plus a 2% net smelter.

The Agreement will not affect the capital structure of the Company or current ownership in the project, with Kincora and RareX Limited (REE:ASX) retaining the existing 65% and 35% respective interests in the Cundumbul project/license. Rights of first refusal customary for such an ownership and Exploration Alliance structure are in place.

About Earth AI

Earth AI is a San Francisco (USA) headquartered Artificial Intelligence (AI) company that has a vertically integrated metals exploration approach to targeting, testing and verifying discoveries that are required for the electric vehicle and renewable energy revolutions.

Earth AI has an in-house geological team, proprietary cloud computing and integrated geological AI review and machine learning process supported by boots on the ground field assessment approach. Refer to Figure 2 for an overview of its disciplined and staged approach for metals exploration.

Earth AI seeks to efficiently reduce the lead-time and cost to discovery, with drilling utilising its Mobile Low Disturbance (MLD) diamond rig and associated equipment. Earth AI's NSW field based operations are located in Young.

Stage 0 AI Targeting Cloud computing and geology review

Criteria: High probability AI target in a fertile geological setting Stage 1 Field Testing Geological field trip to test predicted sites



Criteria: Geochemistry anomaly, ore-related mineralogy Stage 2 Geological assessment Geological mapping



Criteria: 1-2 hypotheses for orebody location & genesis Stage 3 Locating the orebody Diamond drilling



Criteria: Ore grade >0.5% CuEq & indicative alteration, intersection thickness >30m Reasonable potential for >500Mt @ <500m depth

About the Cundumbul project

The Cundumbul project is located in the central Molong volcanic belt of the Macquarie Arc in Central West NSW. The project is approximately 30km south of Alkane's Boda-Kaiser porphyry project (maiden Boda resource >10Moz AuEq and maiden Kaiser resource scheduled 1Q'2023), 25km north of Copper Hill (>3Moz AuEq resource) and 70km north of Cadia (>90Moz AuEq endowment).

Exploration efforts at the Cundumbul project were last lead by Mitsubishi Materials Corporation during an earn-in period (concluded 2015). Previous exploration has included mapping, soil sampling, rock chip sampling, induced polarisation (IP), gravity and magnetic geophysical surveying, with more limited follow up auger, RC and diamond drilling.

Mineralised monzonitic intrusions have been identified at both the Bells and Andrews prospects, in the north and south respectively of the Cundumbul project, located over 10km apart.

More recent exploration by Sultan Resources at multiple common prospect mineral systems adjacent to the projects license boundary have returned extensive hydrothermal alteration, anomalous copper and gold, and further confirmed porphyry potential.

Cundumbul Project background

The Cundumbul Project includes one single license covering 34.6km2 and was secured by Kincora in the March 2020 agreement with RareX Limited ("REE" on the ASX). Kincora is the operator, holds a 65% interest in the Trundle Project and is the sole funder until a positive scoping study is delivered at which time a fund or dilute joint venture will be formed.

Further details on the Cundumbul project is available from the Independent Technical Report included in the Company's ASX initial public offering prospectus, with additional information on Kincora's portfolio in NSW and exploration strategy also available on the Company's website: https://kincoracopper.com

