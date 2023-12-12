Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:ABMB) Will Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.1085

Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad's (KLSE:ABMB) investors are due to receive a payment of MYR0.1085 per share on 28th of December. However, the dividend yield of 6.3% still remains in a typical range for the industry.

Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad has a good history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at 6 years. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio of 50%shows that Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 18.5% over the next 3 years. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 49% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 6 years was MYR0.17 in 2017, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.22. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.4% per annum over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Earnings have grown at around 4.8% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 4.8% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

Our Thoughts On Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad's Dividend

Even though the dividend was cut this year, we think Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad has the ability to make consistent payments in the future. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

