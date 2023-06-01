Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:ABMB) Has Announced That Its Dividend Will Be Reduced To MYR0.10

The board of Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:ABMB) has announced it will be reducing its dividend by 2.0% from last year's payment of MYR0.102 on the 28th of June, with shareholders receiving MYR0.10. However, the dividend yield of 6.5% still remains in a typical range for the industry.

Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue.

Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad has a good history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at 5 years. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio of 53%shows that Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 19.4%. The future payout ratio could be 49% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. Since 2018, the dividend has gone from MYR0.17 total annually to MYR0.22. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.3% over that duration. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad Could Grow Its Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad has impressed us by growing EPS at 6.6% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

Our Thoughts On Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad's Dividend

Overall, while it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, we think the company is now in a good position to make consistent payments going into the future. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

