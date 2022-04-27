U.S. markets close in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,214.63
    +39.43 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,567.18
    +327.00 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,588.48
    +97.73 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,892.59
    +2.12 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.83
    -0.87 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.30
    -17.80 (-0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    -0.13 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0554
    -0.0089 (-0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8030
    +0.0310 (+1.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2546
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5020
    +1.2920 (+1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,981.83
    -42.62 (-0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    904.59
    +11.68 (+1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.25
    +53.06 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

Alliance of Comprehensive Planners Announces 2022 Annual Conference Agenda

·7 min read

Mitch Anthony, Ben Malin, Kristen Schmidt and Arash Shokouh to keynote at in- person gathering slated for September in Minneapolis

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance of Comprehensive Planners (ACP), the nation's leading community of tax-focused financial planners who provide comprehensive wealth building strategies for their clients on a commission-free retainer basis, has announced the featured speakers and agenda for their in-person conference this fall. The event will be held September 28-October 1, 2022 at the Hilton Minneapolis, MN.

Alliance of Comprehensive Planners
Alliance of Comprehensive Planners

The agenda is available here: https://2022.acplanners.org/agenda.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Participation is open to all interested financial professionals; one does not need to be an ACP member to attend. Early bird registration rates (which expire after August 27, 2022) are in effect now.

Journalists may request a press pass by contacting Leesy Palmer or Jonny Swift at
ImpactMediaManager@ImpactCommunications.org.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Interested companies may contact Haleigh Hughes at
haleigh@acplanners.org.

FOUR FEATURED SPEAKERS WILL INSPIRE AND EDUCATE

Saturday, October 1 at 11:10 a.m.
Becoming a Better Biographer of Your Clients

Mitch Anthony is the founder and president of Advisor Insights Inc., The Financial Life Planning Institute, ROL Advisor, and Life-Centered Planners (U.K.). He is recognized around the globe for his pioneering work in life-centered planning.

Anthony is a consistently top-rated presenter who has been named "one of the most meaningful speakers in financial services today" and hailed as one of the industry's top "Movers and Shakers" for his pioneering work. He is the author of many groundbreaking books for advisors and consumers, including the perennial bestseller StorySelling for Financial Advisors. He is also a sought-after expert for the media and a regular columnist for Financial Advisor magazine. His columns have appeared on CBS MarketWatch and in the Journal of Financial Planning. Anthony is also host of the daily radio feature, "The Daily Dose," heard on over 100 radio stations nationwide.

Relationships, according to Anthony, are the result of the exchange of stories. The advisor's first responsibility is to understand the client's story and then to build a financial plan around that story. Anthony has identified three powerful forces influencing the movement of money either toward or away from the financial professional. Making connections by tapping into these three forces will ensure clients for life: 1) Intellectual: the force that causes clients to feel valued, understood, and important in the advisor's eyes. 2) Life: the force that makes individual life events important to each client and impacts their money decisions. 3) Emotional: the force that connects advisors to clients – the one that can close the door on all competitors.

In the advisor/client relationship, it is what advisors do not know about their clients that can jeopardize prospective and long-term clients alike. In this session, Anthony will inspire advisors and provide them with the tools necessary to have more meaningful – and productive – conversations. Audience members will walk away with fresh ideas on how to turn prospects into lifelong clients, as well as how to develop stronger and more fruitful relationships with existing clients.

Learn more about Mitch Anthony at Mitch Anthony.

Friday, September 30 at 9:00 a.m.
Monetary Policy and the Economic Outlook

Ben Malin is vice president of Monetary Policy and the Economic Outlook at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. He oversees the division's economic analysis function, which is a primary source of support for President Neel Kashkari. His team also provides economic updates to the board of directors and contributes to academic research on a range of issues related to the policy mission of the Federal Reserve System.

Malin has been a senior research economist at the bank since 2012, and in that role he served as a policy advisor to President Kashkari and the FRS Committee on Credit and Risk Management. Malin has a bachelor of science in economics and mathematics from Iowa State University and a doctorate in economics from Stanford University.

The session will focus on the Federal Reserve's objectives (promoting price stability and maximum employment), the tools it uses to achieve these objectives (altering short-term interest rates and the size of its balance sheet), and the implications that current economic conditions and the economic outlook have for monetary policy going forward.

Learn more about Ben Malin at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

Friday, September 30 at 1:00 p.m.
Is There Really a "Hub" in My Tech Stack?

Kristen Schmidt is founder and president of RIA Oasis. Schmidt uncovers the real-time hurdles advisors face when it comes to technology, integrations, and workflow building. As a technology strategist and speaker, Schmidt works directly with advisors and planners to assess, research, and implement technology platforms. Her passion is uncovering business solutions by marrying tech with best practice initiatives. Schmidt's career spans over almost twenty years in financial services, specializing in operational efficiencies related to technology and business infrastructure. From managing operations of a now multi-billion-dollar RIA-based in the Midwest to being an alumni member of the TD Ameritrade Institutional Operations Panel, Schmidt uncovers the ever-changing tech landscape by being boots on the ground with a variety of influencers. She is now an agnostic, strategic partner to tech vendors, RIA firms, hybrid model firms, financial planning firms, consultants and custodians throughout the industry.

Schmidt will present a master class in evaluating a firm's entire technology ecosystem. From the four must-have tech tools to integrations that are key to efficient growth, Schmidt will share the best practices necessary to keep up with the ever-changing tech landscape. Through this interactive session, Schmidt will bring valuable insights regarding tech optimization and how to build accountability through technology.

Learn more about Kristen Schmidt at RIA Oasis.

Thursday, September 29 at 9:00 a.m.
Protecting Your Business From Modern Cyber Threats and Implementing Cybersecurity Policies

Arash Shokouh is a published inventor, computer engineering professor, and the owner of an IT security and support firm. Arash holds BS and MS degrees in computer engineering.

Ophtek (pronounced Off-Tech) LLC Owner and Technologist Arash Shokouh has had more than nineteen years of experience with technology spanning IT, engineering, and web security. He is a published inventor and also a part-time professor at San Jose State University's Computer Engineering department. A common thread that comes up on an almost daily basis from the firms supported by Ophtek is knowing how to protect data while staying compliant.

Technology is a part of every business. Financial service software options are endless. There's enough sensitive information passing through these systems to bring a firm to a halt. A common thread that comes up regularly is knowing how to protect client and company data while addressing IT compliance. In this session, Arash will show attendees the history of data theft and data loss, modern threats to be aware of, the future of IT best practices, and what every firm should be doing to protect themselves and address cybersecurity compliance.

Learn more about Arash Shokouh at Ophtek.com.

ABOUT THE ALLIANCE OF COMPREHENSIVE PLANNERS (ACP)

The Alliance of Comprehensive Planners (ACP), is the nation's leading community of tax-focused financial planners who provide comprehensive planning strategies for their clients on a commission-free retainer basis. As fee-only fiduciaries, ACP members are required to maintain the CFP® or CPA/PFS (or equivalent) designation and complete ACP's rigorous training program.

Through The Practical Wisdom podcast presented by the Alliance of Comprehensive Planners, ACP members share stories of how they became successful, fee-only, comprehensive financial advisors. Through these conversations, Practical Wisdom reveals the strategies, tips, and tools these advisors employed to get where they are today.

To learn more about this fiduciary network and its membership criteria and benefits and/or to find a certified ACP member, visit www.ACPlanners.org.

Media contacts:

Leesy Palmer or Jonny Swift
Impact Communications, Inc.
800-974-7753
ImpactMediaManager@ImpactCommunications.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliance-of-comprehensive-planners-announces-2022-annual-conference-agenda-301534404.html

SOURCE Alliance of Comprehensive Planners

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing posts wider than expected loss in Q1, stock falls premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Boeing.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • This Could Spell Bad News for Novavax

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are likely feeling frustrated. First, they had to wait as the company delayed filing for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine. Although there hasn't been a formal announcement from the agency that Novavax won't obtain the authorization, the writing could be on the wall that another vaccine may not be necessary for the U.S. market.

  • Why Visa and Mastercard Are Rising Today

    Shares of the two largest payment rails, Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA), had risen nearly 8% and 6%, respectively, as of 10:22 a.m. ET today after Visa reported strong earnings results for its second fiscal quarter of the year. Mastercard, which will report its latest earnings results tomorrow morning, is also benefiting considering how similar the two companies are. "The Omicron variant impacts were short-lived and the global economic recovery that began in the middle of last year continued," Visa CEO Alfred Kelly Jr. said in an earnings statement.

  • Spotify stock plunges on Q1 earnings despite adding subscribers

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Spotify.

  • Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter at $54.20. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Twitter shares were sharply lower in early trading on Wednesday after a rocky day on the markets on Tuesday.

  • Stock Split or Not, Inflation to Hit This Company for Billions on the Bottom Line

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will report first-quarter 2022 earnings after the markets close on Thursday, April 28. Indeed, rising inflation could cost Amazon billions in the upcoming quarter. In its fourth quarter of 2021, which ended Dec. 31, Amazon increased sales by roughly $12 billion from the same quarter the year before.

  • Four European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Four European gas buyers have already paid for supplies in rubles as President Vladimir Putin demanded, according to a person close to Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billi

  • Google stock moves lower after Q1 earnings miss

    Shares of Google are moving lower after its parent company, Alphabet, posted disappointing earnings and revenue for the first quarter.

  • Pot producer Canopy to cut 250 jobs in profitability bid

    Most Canadian marijuana companies have struggled to turn a profit despite more than three years of cannabis legalization due to fewer-than-expected retail stores, cheaper rates on the black market and sluggish overseas growth. That has piled pressure on companies to slash expenses, with Canopy saying on Tuesday that it would also reduce costs by lowering how much it spends on cultivation of weed. The moves are expected to yield cost-savings of between C$100 million and C$150 million ($77.98 million and $116.99 million) within 12 to 18 months.

  • Where Will Snap Stock Be in 5 Years?

    Since Snap (NYSE: SNAP) launched its IPO, the stock has experienced many challenges. Snap has made changes to its business that make it worth considering, increasing the likelihood that the social media stock could beat the market over the next five years. Initially, Snap's main platform, Snapchat, offered some intriguing features.

  • Palantir Technologies Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Palantir Technologies' (NYSE: PLTR) stock took investors on a wild ride after it went public via a direct listing on Sept. 30, 2020. What does Palantir do? Palantir operates two main software platforms: Gotham, which serves government clients; and Foundry, which serves large enterprises and private organizations.

  • Funding obscured: The family office behind Musk's $44 billion Twitter buyout

    When Elon Musk announced his surprise bid for Twitter Inc earlier this month, he said the social media company should reach out to his family office with any questions. Yet very little is known about the Austin, Texas-based family office that manages the assets of Musk, the world's richest person and CEO of both electric car maker Tesla Inc and aerospace company SpaceX. The office is called Excession and the man who helped build it is Jared Birchall, a former Morgan Stanley banker who has advised Musk on his interactions with Wall Street for several years, according to regulatory filings and legal documents.

  • Warren Buffett's simple investing advice that's beaten most pros for 12 straight years: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

  • Payments space has seen ‘a mountain of growth,’ analyst says

    Mizuho Senior Financial Technology Analyst Dan Dolev joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings report data for PayPal, digital payments, and the outlook for Robinhood amid reports that the company will lay off 9% of its full-time employees.

  • Here's the Best Advice I Can Give for This Miserable Market

    At the closing bell, breadth was around 1,250 gainers to 7,000 decliners, and there were 122,5 stocks hitting new 12-month lows. There has now been well over a year of misery for many growth stocks, small-caps, biotechnology, and other groups. It is classic bear market action, and it is miserable.

  • QuantumScape Missed Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Is Rising.

    Recently, investors have been shunning more speculative growth stocks. Significant sales for QuantumScape are still years away.

  • General Electric (NYSE:GE): Only for the Most Patient Investors

    When eye-catching losses meet the broad market decline, the stock gets hit with a double whammy. Such is the case with General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) which tumbled 10% on the earnings, sinking to a 17-month low. With the rising costs of materials and supply chain disruptions, the company now sees full-year earnings at the low end of its guidance.

  • 1 Big Move by Shopify Could Prove to Be an Amazing Investment

    It has been painful for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shareholders recently with shares down almost 70% year to date. Investors have worried about high inflation on consumer staples weakening demand for nonessential goods like those sold by Shopify merchants. It is worth buying for many reasons, one being its continued efforts to innovate and create a better platform for its merchants.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Here's why ARK Invest's lead stock picker thinks these beaten-down growth shares can bounce back.