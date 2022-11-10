U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,762.25
    +6.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,574.00
    +47.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,863.50
    +32.75 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.30
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.83
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.50
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.18
    -0.14 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0031
    +0.0017 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    +0.0250 (+0.61%)
     

  • Vix

    26.09
    +0.55 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1407
    +0.0046 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.0520
    -0.3580 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,330.61
    -1,934.13 (-10.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    379.09
    -42.62 (-10.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.25
    -9.89 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,417.21
    -299.22 (-1.08%)
     

Alliance formed to promote green transition

·2 min read

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn

On Nov 6, Shanghai, Energy China held Signing Ceremony for 5th CIIE. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]
On Nov 6, Shanghai, Energy China held Signing Ceremony for 5th CIIE. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Initiated by China Energy Engineering Group Co Ltd, the New Energy, New Infrastructure, New Industry Alliance and Shanghai Green Low Carbon City Industry Alliance were set up in the city on Monday to further step up the green and low carbon transition in the country, the company said on Tuesday.

The alliance, consisting of 242 new energy related companies, social organizations and research institutes, will come up with an innovation and cooperation platform to better seize new opportunities for the development of green and low-carbon industries, said the company, one of the world's largest advanced energy engineering conglomerates.

Song Hailiang, chairman of the company, also known as Energy China, said the platform will further facilitate the company in the development of green and low-carbon economy, digital economy and sharing economy.

In addition to domestic cooperation, the company has also been strengthening its technical cooperation with partners worldwide while actively exploring diversified cooperation methods.

Song said the company will accelerate its investment in solar, wind and hydropower in economies participating in the Belt and Road Initiative, considering the tremendous potential the clean energy market has for years to come.

The company currently sees its business spread across more than 140 countries and regions, with a contract value signed with economies participating in the BRI exceeding 500 billion yuan ($71.8 billion) in the past five years.

Energy China has seen its presence expanding on the global stage in the past few years with its high-quality projects, including the Nestor Kirchner-Jorge Cepernic hydropower plant in Argentina, the Tengger Reservoir 60-megawatt floating solar project in Singapore, the Sao Lourenco water supply project in Brazil and the Umm Al Quwain independent water project in the United Arab Emirates.

During the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE), the company had also signed purchase agreements with a record total contract worth $1.34 billion, up 43.6 percent compared with the previous expo, it said.

Purchase agreements, inked with companies including General Electric, cover photovoltaic power plant products, gas turbines and generators as well as design and consulting services, it said.

This is the fifth year the company has participated in the CIIE, with an accumulated purchase amount reaching up to $3 billion, it said.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliance-formed-to-promote-green-transition-301673862.html

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

Recommended Stories

  • Korea Unveils $7 Billion in Financing for Property Market

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea rolled out fresh measures to help its struggling real estate market, after a decline in home prices worsened recently.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeBinance Backs Out of FTX Rescue, Citing Finances, InvestigationsFTX Had a Death SpiralThe government will have state-owned enterprises guarantee ad

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 With Serious Red Flags

    Electric vehicles have gone from a backwater industry to a full-blown revolution over the last few years. Spurred on by the huge growth of Tesla, companies have committed to investing tons of money into the fast-growing sector of the economy. Here's one electric vehicle (EV) stock to buy right now, and two that will likely be poor investments going forward.

  • Solar Stocks Have A Bright Outlook, Thanks To New Law

    Solar power stocks have roared thanks to passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. Here's why the long-volatile group may offer investors more stability now.

  • Plug Power already thinking about expansion as production begins at $94M factory

    CEO Andy Marsh says Plug Power is working to drive down costs while increasing capacity. It's part of the plan to reach break-even operating margins by the end of next year.

  • Why Amazon Stock Finished Lower Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) took another step down today, even though there was no company-specific news about the tech giant. Amazon stock finished the day down 4.3%, while the Nasdaq lost 2.5%. While Amazon doesn't have direct exposure to the layoffs at the Facebook parent or the collapse in the crypto market, it arguably has more exposure to consumer and business spending than any other company.

  • How Elon Musk’s sale of additional Tesla shares may be impacting the stock

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian explains how Tesla CEO Elon Musk's decision to sell nearly $4 billion worth of company shares is affecting the stock.

  • Why Hanesbrands Stock Dived by Almost 9% Today

    Apparel maker Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) probably wishes it had stayed warm and cozy in the underwear drawer on Wednesday. The company reported third-quarter results that not only missed on the top and bottom lines, but also came up short with guidance. Investors punished the company for these transgressions by trading its stock down nearly 9% on the day.

  • Unity Software Inc. (U) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Unity Software Inc. (U) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 0.14%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Disney stock drops after reporting a miss on revenue

    Yahoo Finance media reporter Allie Canal outlines Disney's latest earnings report and which revenue streams fell short on expectations.

  • Why Shares of Chart Industries Are Plunging Today

    Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) just went shopping, and investors aren't happy with the purchase. The manufacturer of equipment for the energy industry and industrial gas markets announced this morning that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Howden, a global provider of air and gas handling products and services. In a transaction valued at $4.4 billion, Chart will expand its offerings for customers looking to decarbonize their operations with the acquisition of Howden.

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers warns not to get too excited over the market's recent bump — here are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks

    It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection. “It’s the revenge of the old guard right now, right here,” Cramer said. “All sorts of boring, conventional companies are taking back the

  • Why Canopy Growth Moved Higher Today, but Other Marijuana Stocks Fell

    Marijuana investors are having a mixed morning Wednesday, as shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) move 2.8% higher after reporting what management called a "key inflection point" fiscal Q2 2023 earnings report -- but Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) and Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) tumbled. After initially shooting higher on potentially positive news from the 2022 midterm elections and reports of "momentum" at Canopy, both Aurora and Tilray are back in the red as we approach the noon mark -- down about 2.6% and 3.2%, respectively, as of 11:40 a.m. ET. Canopy blamed the divestiture of a German subsidiary (and the consequent loss of its revenues), plus "increased competition in the Canadian adult-use cannabis market" for its sales decline in Q2 (but said the divestiture had the greatest impact).

  • Digital Turbine (APPS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Digital Turbine (APPS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.25% and 0.69%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Amyris Stock Was Driven Into the Ground on Wednesday

    Synthetic-biology company Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) had an absolutely awful day on the stock exchange Wednesday, due to an earnings report that fell well short of expectations. After market hours on Tuesday, Amyris divulged its third-quarter results. Alas, the total fell far short of the average analyst estimate of just under $112 million.

  • Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 energy stock picks of Goldman Sachs. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jan Hatzius, Goldman Sachs’ chief economist, noted that there is a “very plausible” scenario where the US economy can steer clear […]

  • 9 Cheap Stocks to Buy According to Cathie Wood

    In this article, we discuss the 9 cheap stocks to buy according to Cathie Wood. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 4 Cheap Stocks to Buy According to Cathie Wood. Cathie Wood’s hedge fund ARK Investment Management has been battered this year as investors exit growth stocks […]

  • Tesla Stock Won’t Stop Dropping. Here’s How Low It Could Go.

    Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.

  • Why Shares of Eastman Kodak Slumped 23.64% on Wednesday

    Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE: KODK) slumped 23.64% on Wednesday. Kodak, the former film company that was delisted a decade ago and now manufactures commercial print and advanced materials and chemicals, released its third-quarter earnings after the market closed on Tuesday. The company reported revenue of $289 million, up 1%, year over year and its sixth consecutive quarter of revenue growth.

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) Still Worth Keeping?

    Distillate Capital Partners LLC, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy declined 19.63% through Q3 of 2022 compared to a decline of 23.87% for the S&P 500 benchmark. This more mitigated decline came despite a 1.75% headwind from being […]