Alliance Industrial Company Opens Southeast Region Office

·3 min read

Managing Director Frank Fallon, Jr. to oversee Development, Investment and Construction for Alliance Industrial Company's Southeast Region

ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Industrial Company is pleased to announce Frank Fallon, Jr. has joined as Managing Director of its new Southeast Division. Formerly of Crow Holdings Industrial and Exeter Property Group, Fallon will oversee all industrial development, investment and construction for its Atlanta-based Southeast Region with a focus on Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee.

Frank Fallon, Jr. leading Alliance Industrial Company&#39;s new Southeast Division
Frank Fallon, Jr. leading Alliance Industrial Company's new Southeast Division

In May 2021, Alliance Residential Company launched Houston-based Alliance Industrial, focused on essential warehouse logistics and distribution space development – a high demand and growing commercial market as e-commerce market share expands. Alliance Industrial is led by President and CEO Cyrus Bahrami. The Southeast Region is Alliance Industrial's first strategic expansion outside of Texas.

"Frank and his team did a tremendous job during his time at CHI and he has strong relationships and experience in the region," said Alliance Industrial Company President and CEO Cyrus Bahrami. "We look forward to partnering with Frank to build Alliance Industrial's reach and scope in the growing Southeast market. Recruiting experienced industrial market leadership is a key element to launching Alliance Industrial."

"I'm excited to join Alliance Industrial Company's leadership team at this early stage and to launch the Alliance industrial platform in the Southeast," said Fallon. "The Southeast Region continues to benefit from strong population growth, pro-growth municipalities and robust transportation infrastructure. In addition, the Southeast is one of Alliance Residential Company's most active regions, which allows us to leverage Alliance's reputation, capital relationships and geographic footprint."

Fallon started his career at Exeter Property Group in Dallas where he sourced acquisition opportunities and was responsible for the planning, implementation and accountability of all Southwest Region leasing efforts. He returned to Atlanta with Crow Holdings Industrial in 2017 to help start its Southeast industrial division. Since 2017, he has been involved in the development of more than $465 million in industrial projects, representing more than 7.3 million square feet across 15 projects. Fallon earned a bachelor's degree in Finance and Real Estate Finance from Southern Methodist University in Dallas and grew up in the Atlanta area.

"E-commerce, as a percentage of national retail sales, continues to grow at a significant rate creating a critical need for more quality industrial warehouse and distribution space," said Bahrami. "We see that trend continuing and look forward to leveraging Alliance's national footprint, decades-long track record with top investment partners, and expertise as a premier developer to address the growing industrial market demand."

Houston-based Alliance Industrial Company provides hands-on targeted industrial real estate investment, development and construction capabilities focused on key distribution hubs throughout the nation. Through a combined 200-year track record of raising $17 billion in institutional-grade capital and debt, the opportunity to leverage Alliance Residential Company's national acquisition, development and construction infrastructure, and leadership with local expertise and relationships, Alliance Industrial Company is positioned for long-term national growth. For more details, visit www.allindustrialco.com or contact frank.fallon@allindustrialco.com or cyrus.bahrami@allindistrialco.com

Alliance Residential Company is one of the largest and most active rental residential real estate developers in the United States. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona with 19 regional offices, Alliance is focused on the development, construction and acquisition of residential communities across 17 states and 33 metropolitan markets. Alliance develops high-end Broadstone multifamily communities, Holden senior housing communities, and workforce housing properties through its Prose brand. For more information, visit www.allresco.com

Contact:
Marcia Scott, marcia@azclearwater.com
President, Clearwater Communications
602-451-4550

Alliance Residential Launches Industrial Platform with Alliance Industrial Company (PRNewsfoto/Alliance Industrial Company)
Alliance Residential Launches Industrial Platform with Alliance Industrial Company (PRNewsfoto/Alliance Industrial Company)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliance-industrial-company-opens-southeast-region-office-301457275.html

SOURCE Alliance Industrial Company

