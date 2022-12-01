U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

Alliance Laundry Systems closes on purchase of Laundry Equipment Services

·1 min read

RIPON, Wis., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Laundry Systems, the global leader in commercial laundry equipment, is expanding on an already strong direct distribution base with the acquisition of Laundry Equipment Services (LES). Alliance closed on the purchase today.

(PRNewsfoto/Alliance Laundry Systems)
(PRNewsfoto/Alliance Laundry Systems)

The acquisition is Alliance's latest move in a strategy to bring extraordinary service and factory support to expanding markets where there is an opportunity to partner with exceptional people. This is Alliance's fifth distributor asset acquisition in the last two years.

"We've seen LES make incredible progress in the Mid-Atlantic region with our Huebsch brand," said Craig Dakauskas, Senior Vice President North America Commercial for Alliance Laundry Systems. "We are looking forward to building upon the strong foundation LES has created under its owner, Cameron Clark."

Since 1991, Hagerstown, Md-based LES has been providing vended and on-premises laundry solutions to the Mid-Atlantic region through its distribution of Huebsch-branded equipment.

"I've always believed I was partnered with the best company in the commercial laundry industry and delighted in helping my customers achieve new levels of success through that affiliation," Clark said. "This acquisition will enable us to take our customer service and support to a truly next-level experience."

For more information about Alliance Laundry Systems, visit alliancelaundry.com. To learn more about LES, visit leslaundry.com.

About Alliance Laundry Systems

Leading Performance

Alliance Laundry Systems makes the world cleaner as the premier provider of laundry solutions. We deliver Leading performance through our exceptional employees, unmatched quality and our commitment to innovation. Alliance leads the world in commercial laundry sales, product range, reach and R&D investment. No competitor comes close. Our laundry solutions are available under five respected brands, sold and supported by a global network of select distributors. We serve more than 140 countries with a team of more than 3,500 employees. Our brands include Speed Queen®, UniMac®, Huebsch®, Primus® and IPSO®. Together, they present a full line of commercial washing machines, dryers and ironers (with load capacities from 12–400 lb., or 6–180 kg.) and every essential support service necessary to keep your operation running at maximum efficiency. You can also enjoy the superior wash and fabric care of commercial-grade laundry equipment in your home through our legendary Speed Queen® washers and dryers. At Alliance, we aim to bring you laundry peace of mind with an award-winning customer experience that's unrivalled in our industry.

For more information, visit www.alliancelaundry.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliance-laundry-systems-closes-on-purchase-of-laundry-equipment-services-301691892.html

SOURCE Alliance Laundry Systems LLC

