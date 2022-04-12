U.S. markets close in 4 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,450.53
    +38.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,547.12
    +239.04 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,576.82
    +164.87 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,018.73
    +38.41 (+1.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.03
    +6.74 (+7.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.60
    +29.40 (+1.51%)
     

  • Silver

    25.80
    +0.81 (+3.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6990
    -0.0810 (-2.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3034
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.2070
    -0.1780 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,317.99
    -542.66 (-1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.58
    +18.08 (+1.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,584.51
    -33.80 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Alliance Laundry Systems releases its first ESG report

·1 min read

RIPON, Wis., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Laundry Systems, the global leader in commercial laundry equipment, announces the release of its first Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) report.

(PRNewsfoto/Alliance Laundry Systems)
(PRNewsfoto/Alliance Laundry Systems)

The 26-page document details the company's efforts in furthering its charge to make the world cleaner as the premier provider of laundry solutions. Alliance is an innovator in developing products that, in addition to producing exceptional hygienic results, deliver the ultimate efficiency to conserve resources.

"Our company is proud of its actions in all elements of ESG," said Mike Schoeb, CEO of Alliance Laundry Systems. "Conservation, safety, inclusion, and giving back to the communities we live and work in are part of the collective DNA of our company. I'm eager to share our activities as well as our goals for becoming an even stronger steward in these areas."

Among the document's highlights are: on-going efforts to enhance the safety of team members as well as leverage ergonomics to reduce strain that can lead to injury; how the company's core values are lived by employees daily; our charitable contributions; and the significant positive impact the company's energy and water efficient equipment makes each year, helping businesses in a variety of industries become more profitable.

To learn more about Alliance Laundry Systems on-going efforts and download a copy of the report, visit alliancelaundry.com/esg.

About Alliance Laundry Systems: Alliance Laundry Systems makes the world cleaner as the premier provider of laundry solutions. We deliver Leading performance through our exceptional employees, unmatched quality, and our commitment to innovation. Alliance leads the world in commercial laundry sales, product range, reach and R&D investment. No competitor comes close. Our laundry solutions are available under five respected brands, sold and supported by a global network of select distributors. We serve more than 140 countries with a team of more than 3,500 employees. Our brands include Speed Queen®, UniMac®, Huebsch®, Primus® and IPSO®. Together, they present a full line of commercial washing machines, dryers, and ironers (with load capacities from 12–400 lb., or 6–180 kg.) and every essential support service necessary to keep your operation running at maximum efficiency. You can also enjoy the superior wash and fabric care of commercial-grade laundry equipment in your home through our legendary Speed Queen® washers and dryers. At Alliance, we aim to bring you laundry peace of mind with an award-winning customer experience that's unrivalled in our industry. For more information, visit www.alliancelaundry.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliance-laundry-systems-releases-its-first-esg-report-301523935.html

SOURCE Alliance Laundry Systems LLC

Recommended Stories

  • 11 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best renewable energy stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip reading about the renewable energy market, current market trends, and its future outlook, you can go directly to 5 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now. As concerns regarding global warming and climate […]

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Oil prices: ‘The next move is higher,’ commodity strategist says

    Goldman Sachs Head of Energy Research & Senior Commodity Strategist Damien Courvalin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the oil and energy markets amid pricing hikes, Russian sanctions, recessionary risks, volatility, and demand growth.&nbsp;

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Does It Matter That GameStop's Split Will Be a Stock Dividend?

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) wants to split its stock for the first time in 15 years. While many were caught off guard by the video game retailer's announcement, some investors were also confused because it wants the split to be "in the form of a stock dividend." Everyone is familiar with cash dividends -- a company pays you money every month, quarter, or at some other frequency to own the stock -- but not so much a stock dividend, even though most companies describe their splits as a dividend.

  • Shopify, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Stocks Are Splitting -- Which Ones Are the Best Buys?

    Shopify is on a "100 year mission to make commerce better for everyone." Shopify's software suite helps aspiring entrepreneurs, small businesses, and fast-growing retail brands manage their sales online and via traditional in-person channels.

  • Nvidia stock falls, Shopify announces stock split, Chinese EV makers under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down trending tickers in the stock market today.

  • The Struggle between Debt and Dividends for the New AT&T (NYSE:T)

    After the Warner spinoff, AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) cut forward dividends to US$1.11, which implies a 5.6% yield. While investors are mostly focused on the dividends, in order to get a better picture of the stability of AT&T, we will quickly present the earnings outlook, as well as take a look at their debt levels.

  • As inflation hits a new 40-year high, 5 financial advisers on what they’re doing with their own money amid high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    The stock market is a gold mine of data, but the sheer volume of it can be intimidating for the average retail investor. What’s needed is some clear signal, something that can cut right through the noise generated by over 9,500 publicly traded companies, to show just which stocks are likely to head upward. Corporate insiders are ideally positioned to give just that signal. They are the company officers – Board members, CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and the like – whose positions give them access to the insi

  • Altron Capital on Alibaba (BABA): “We See No Reason to Sell”

    Altron Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The S&P500 had a return of 11.0% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total return for 2021 to 28.7%. The firm’s portfolios have underperformed this quarter, but are taking this opportunity to buy […]

  • AT&T Isn't Calling My Name, But I Have a Trade Idea

    On Friday, AT&T and Discovery closed the $43B "Reverse Morris Trust" deal that turned their media operations into one larger, potentially key player in that space, while separating the core telecom and communications businesses. The merger combined AT&T's Time Warner business (including Warner Bros, HBO, Cinemax, Turner Broadcasting, CNN, CNN+, HBO, HBO Max, etc.) with Discovery (including Discovery, Discovery+, HGTV, Science Channel, Cartoon Network, TCM, TNT, Food network, TLC, Animal Planet, etc.). AT&T moves forward as a more finely tuned, much lighter company focused on 5G, wireless communications, and fiber-optic networking.

  • 15 Companies Growing Like Crazy Are About To Double In Size

    The global economy is cooling off, so what's an investor to do? Find S&P 500 companies still growing like crazy. They're out there.

  • Why Apple Stock Buybacks —and Its Dividend — Could Get a Big Boost

    Flush with cash, the tech giant could announce a new, $90 billion share repurchase plan and a higher dividend, according to research from Citi.

  • U.S. Car Sales Are in a Recession. Why One Analyst Is Bullish on GM and Ford Stock.

    There isn't much downside left in auto volumes, says Wells Fargo automotive analyst Colin Langan, who rates GM and Ford at Buy.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • Is Amazon or Alphabet the Better Stock Split Investment?

    Two companies that lead many aspects of our digital lives, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), plan to execute 20-for-1 stock splits this summer. With both companies trading for thousands of dollars per share at the time of this writing, the stock splits would drop each company's stock under $160 at current share prices. The impending stock splits give investors who can't afford today's lofty share prices an opportunity to own a piece of these tech titans.

  • 1 Massive Green Flag for Nvidia's Future

    The video gaming business has been the cornerstone of Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) rapid growth over the years, and there is solid evidence that it will continue to act as a catalyst for the company for a long time to come. Let's look at the reasons why Nvidia is in a terrific position to capitalize on the massive end-market opportunity in the gaming business. Nvidia points out that only 29% of its installed base currently uses the RTX series graphics cards, with the rest on the much older GTX series cards.

  • Buy Palantir Stock Because $20 Is Around the Corner, Says Analyst

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has highlighted how fragile democracy can be, and how important it is for the U.S. (and its allies) to cultivate a strong military. This also speaks to the need for significant investments in cutting-edge technologies and solutions. So says Monness analyst Brian White who also thinks Palantir's (PLTR) unique approach leaves it well-positioned to benefit from this necessity. “We believe the recent chaos initially ushered in by the pandemic, and now the situation in Uk