Alliance Memory Signs Rep Agreement With ESI to Support Expanding Customer Base in Southeast and Central U.S.

Alliance Memory, Inc.
·3 min read

KIRKLAND, Wash., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today announced that it has concluded an agreement with Electronic Salesmasters Inc. (ESI), a Beachwood, Ohio-based manufacturers’ representative for electronic components. Under the agreement, the company is now offering Alliance Memory’s entire lineup of SRAM, DRAM, and flash ICs to its customers throughout the southeast and central United States, including Michigan, Indiana, Western Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, with its HHP Associates division serving Florida.

ESI has been providing sales and engineering services to the electronics industry since 1972. For the company’s customers, Alliance Memory’s legacy ICs offer reliable drop-in, pin-for-pin-compatible replacements for a number of similar solutions across a broad spectrum of applications, including industrial, appliances, communications, transportation, military, instrumentation, datacom, medical, automotive, and more.

Through its partnership with Alliance Memory, ESI is offering its customers a full range of 3.3V and 5V fast asynchronous devices, synchronous SRAMs, PSRAMs, and low-power SRAMs; 5V parallel NOR and 1.8V and 3V SPI NAND flash ICs; and embedded multimedia card (eMMC) solutions. The company’s broad portfolio of high-speed CMOS SDRAMs includes MSDR, DDR, DDR2, DDR3, DDR4, LPDDR, LPDDR2, and LPDDR4 devices in a wide range of densities, configurations, and package options. In addition, ESI customers have access to several discontinued devices from Micron Technology, including DDR, DDR3, DDR3L, and SDR SDRAMs, as well as NOR flash ICs.

“ESI has been serving a wide range of markets in the electronics industry for five decades, during which time the company has earned an international reputation for its extensive engineering knowledge and synergistic product lines,” said Tom Gargan, director of sales for Canada, the Eastern U.S., and Brazil at Alliance Memory. “For states in the southeast and central U.S. where we currently only offer remote coverage, this partnership will provide our customers with greater access to our legacy ICs while offering them a team of knowledgeable sales engineers for outstanding service.”

“Over the last few years, Alliance Memory’s portfolio of memory solutions has grown rapidly. Furthermore, in a time when IC shortages are the norm, the company has managed to keep its lead times short,” said Spencer Abramson, president of ESI. “Not surprisingly, these two factors have led to tremendous growth for the company. We couldn’t be more excited to add Alliance Memory’s long-term memory solutions to our line card and support the company’s expanding customer base.”

About Alliance Memory Inc.
Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 8Gb. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.

Agency Contact:
Bob Decker
Redpines
+1 415 409 0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com


