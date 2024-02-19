Alliance now NEKY Chamber of Commerce

Feb. 19—ASHLAND — Ashland Alliance has changed its name and has a redefined purpose.

Say hello to the Northeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

As it has since 1887, the organization will serve as the chamber of commerce for Boyd and Greenup Counties, but it is no longer the regional economic development partnership for the City of Ashland and Boyd and Greenup Counties.

In essence, one entity has become two.

County Judges-Executive Eric Chaney (Boyd) and Bobby Hall (Greenup) announced in January the formation of the Northeastern Kentucky Economic Development Authority. It will have its own director and board. Chaney said the two counties boast 500-plus square miles of developable land. Boyd County is aiming to be an entertainment destination while Greenup County focuses on infrastructure to attract large industry.

The Northeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, meanwhile, will handle business networking, growth and advocacy in the area.

Scott Martin is Northeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce's acting president and CEO, announced the chamber's board chairperson, Scott Rigsby, on Friday.

"We're excited about what Scott's done with the organization and what Scott will continue to do in the future," Rigsby said. "Scott's put in the work. He has a regional mindset, and he loves this community."

Tim Gibbs, who was Ashland Alliance President and CEO for nearly a decade, accepted a job with Four Corners Economic Development in New Mexico. "My time has come," he told The Daily Independent in January.

Northeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce's mission is "connecting our region, building relationships, growing businesses." It will stay in the same location — 1730 Winchester Ave. in Ashland. It has the same phone number — (606) 324-5111. The new email address is info@nekychamber.com. The new website and logos are works-in-progress.

Martin had been the Alliance's director of operations since March 2022.

"I am absolutely excited about the opportunity in front of us," Martin said. "We have a real chance to make a difference in our business community. We can get more programs in. We can have more events. It's all about networking with us. We will have networking events, but we also will have educational events."

Many of the duties and programs already in place will continue, assured Martin and Rigsby.

"We have processes in place to make sure that anything we have bid that needs follow-ups, we'll follow up," Rigsby said. "Anything that is currently active, stays active. No balls will be dropped."

Both the economic development and chamber of commerce entities are taking a more regional approach, specifically in its name and branding.

Although separate, the two entities will work together, both Martin and Rigsby said. Hall and Chaney indicated as much, too.

"Everybody got siloed up — I'm gonna work on this, I'm gonna work on this, I'm gonna work on that," Martin said, providing insight that led to separate organizations. "We didn't lose sight that we all have to work together, it's just we have to look at it differently.

"There are times where our office is going to be that place where everybody comes together and says, whether it's tourism or economic development, we need to do this together, and how do we do this without stomping on each other's feet?"

Martin envisions a "great relationship" with Hall, Chaney and the Northeastern Kentucky Economic Development Authority.

"We're two separate, but together, as a region, we can do some great stuff," Martin said. "Transparency and lots of communication is going to be the key, and that's already happening."

"We all want to row in the same direction," Rigsby added. "We're going to things that a chamber should do: bring people together, support business, give them access to things outside of our area, like state programs and things that will help them whether they're a small business or a large business. ... Our vision, our mission, is to support our region."

(606) 326-2664 — asnyder@dailyindependent.com