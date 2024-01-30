Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 29, 2024

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.88 EPS, expectations were $1.14. ARLP isn't one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Greetings. Welcome to Alliance Resource Partners LP Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded. At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the conference over to Cary. P Marshall, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Marshall, you may now begin.

Cary. P Marshall: Thank you, operator, and welcome everyone. Earlier this morning, Alliance Resource Partners released its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial and operating results. And we will now discuss those results as well as our perspective on current market conditions and outlook for 2024. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call to answer your questions. Before beginning, a reminder that some of our remarks today may include forward-looking statements subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained in our filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are also reflected in this morning's press release. While these forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us, if one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those we projected or expected.

In providing these remarks, the partnership has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law to do so. Finally, we will also be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions and reconciliations of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are contained at the end of ARLP's press release, which has been posted on our website and furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K. With the required preliminaries out of the way, I will begin with a review of our results for the fourth quarter and full year, give an overview of our 2024 guidance, then turn the call over to Joe Craft, our Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, for his comments.

Story continues

During 2023, we delivered another record full year in terms of revenues, coal sales price per ton, oil and gas royalty volumes, and net income. We accomplished these records in a challenging year for the global economy, pressured by high interest rates, global geopolitical unrest, and continued volatility in commodity prices. Operationally, we had to contend with reduced volumes across the Appalachia region, primarily caused by lower recoveries, fewer operating units at MC Mining, and challenging geologic conditions that delayed development of the new district at our Mettiki longwall operation. Notwithstanding these obstacles, we achieved our outstanding results through a combination of our well-contracted order book, tight focus on operating efficiencies, and investment for longer-term strategic positioning with our customers.

Full-year revenues were $2.6 billion, an increase from $2.4 billion in 2022. Net income was $630.1 million, up from $586.2 million, and earnings per unit increased nearly 10% from $4.39 in 2022 to $4.81 in 2023. Looking more closely at the fourth quarter comparisons, total revenues were $625.4 million in the 2023 quarter compared to $704.2 million in the 2022 quarter. The year-over-year decline was driven primarily by lower coal prices, lower oil and gas prices, and reduced coal sales volumes in Appalachia, which more than offset record oil and gas royalty volumes and higher transportation and other revenues. Total coal sales price per ton was $60.60 for the 2023 quarter, a decrease of 10.7% versus the 2022 quarter. Softer demand in both domestic and international markets resulting from a mild start to winter and lower natural gas prices negatively impacted coal pricing.

This was partially offset by the positive impacts of our contracted order book. On a sequential basis, coal sales price per ton was 6.7% lower. As it relates to volumes, total coal production of 7.9 million tons was 6.6% lower compared to the 2022 quarter, while coal sales volumes decreased 7.5% to 8.6 million tons compared to the 2022 quarter. Illinois Basin coal sales volumes increased by 2.1% and 6.1% compared to the 2022 and sequential quarters respectively. The increase is the result of higher volumes from our Hamilton and Warrior mines compared to the 2022 quarter and from our Gibson South operation sequentially. Coal sales volumes in Appalachia were down 27.4% and 8.8% respectively compared to the 2022 and sequential quarters. The reduced volumes across the region was primarily caused by lower recoveries, reduced operating units at MC mining, a scheduled longwall move at our Tunnel Ridge mine, and challenging geologic conditions at our Mettiki longwall operation that delayed the development of a new longwall district.

Additionally, 2023 quarter coal inventory and tons sold were negatively impacted by approximately 0.6 million tons due to an unexpected temporary outage at a third-party Gulf Coast export terminal we use for export market sales. In our royalty segments, total revenues were $53 million in the 2023 quarter, down 1.9% year-over-year, but essentially unchanged sequentially. The year-over-year decrease in revenues reflects lower realized oil and gas commodity pricing that more than offset record oil and gas volumes and increases in coal royalty revenue per ton. Specifically, coal royalty revenue per ton was up 24.3% compared to the 2022 quarter, while lower commodity prices led to oil and gas royalties average realized sales prices being down 19.7% per BOE versus the 2022 quarter.

Sequentially, coal royalty revenue per ton was 0.9% lower, and oil and gas royalties average sales prices were up 0.9% per BOE. Oil and gas royalty volumes increased 13.1% on a BOE basis to a new record, while coal royalty tons sold declined 5.4% year-over-year. The record volumes from oil and gas resulted from increased drilling and completion activities on our interests and acquisitions of additional oil and gas mineral interests. Turning to cost, segment adjusted EBITDA expense per ton sold for our coal operations was $42.91, an increase of 7.9% and 4.2% versus the 2022 and sequential quarters respectively. The impacts of lower volumes I just discussed in Appalachia and higher cost purchase coal more than offset improvements in the Illinois Basin.

Specifically, the Illinois Basin saw higher volumes and lower expenses at the Hamilton mine as compared to the 2022 quarter when the facility experienced an unexpected outage that lasted four weeks. Last quarter, we gave additional color to our Appalachia longwall operation at Mettiki. It was idle for the entire third quarter and into the fourth quarter, but returned to production in late December. In 2024, we expect to move the longwall again, skipping over a region of adverse geology, and resume production under much more favorable mining conditions in March. This is expected to benefit overall production volumes and cost in Appalachia in 2024 when compared to the back half of 2023, which is reflected in the guidance I will discuss in a moment.

Our net income in the 2023 quarter was $115.4 million, 46.8% lower as compared to the 2022 quarter. The decrease reflects the previously discussed lower coal sales volumes and realized prices, higher production expenses, and lower realized prices in oil and gas royalties, partially offset by higher coal royalty sales price per ton realizations, and record volumes in oil and gas royalties. EBITDA for the quarter was $185.4 million, down 37.6% as compared to the 2022 quarter. Now turning to our balance sheet and uses of cash. Alliance generated free cash flow for the full year 2023 of $421.6 million. During the 2023 quarter, we completed two acquisitions of mineral interest, totaling $24.8 million for 3,236 net royalty acres in the Permian, Anadarko, and Williston basins.

Additionally, during the 2023 quarter, we paid a quarterly distribution of $0.70 per unit, equating to an annualized rate of $2.80 per unit. This distribution level is unchanged sequentially and is compared to the 2022 quarter. Lastly, we reduced our debt outstanding by $22.9 million, resulting in total and net leverage ratios of 0.37 times and 0.31 times respectively, total debt to trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA. Total liquidity was $492.1 million at year end, which included $59.8 million of cash on the balance sheet. Turning to our initial guidance detailed in this morning's release, 2024 is shaping up to be a solid year for ARLP with a well-contracted order book and the opportunity to flex additional export tons should market conditions warrant the move.

As you will notice, we have provided some additional color to our outlook by detailing both estimated realized pricing and cost per ton by region. Our expected realized full year 2024 price is based on a combination of our contracted order book and our expectations for additional contracting, both domestic and export, for the open position. We expect the logistic issues that pressured the second half of 2023, including low river system water levels and an extended outage at the third-party export terminal we utilize in the Gulf of Mexico to no longer impact 2024 results. We anticipate ARLP's overall coal sales volumes in 2024 to be in a range of 34 million to 35.8 million tons, with over 90% of these volumes committed and priced at attractive levels similar to the 2023 average realized pricing.

Specifically, our committed tonnage for 2024 is 32.5 million tons, including 28.4 million domestically and 4.1 million to the export markets. Coal sales prices in the Illinois Basin are expected to range between $54.50 and $56 per ton compared to $55.21 per ton in 2023 and in Appalachia in the range of $80.50 to $83.50 per ton compared to $86.98 per ton sold in 2023. On the cost side, we expect full year 2024 segment adjusted EBITDA expense per ton in the Illinois basin to be in a range of $35.25 to $37.25 per ton as compared to $34.84 in 2023. And in Appalachia, $54.25 to $57.25 per ton has compared to $53.15 per ton in 2023. During the full year 2024, we have three scheduled longwall moves at Hamilton, three at Tunnel Ridge, and two at Mettiki, with one of the moves at Mettiki and one at Hamilton scheduled in March.

A coal-loading terminal with trucks lined up to be loaded.

In our oil and gas royalty segment, we expect sales of 1.4 million to 1.5 million barrels of oil, 5.6 million to 6 million Mcf of natural gas, and 675,000 to 725,000 barrels of liquid. Segment adjusted EBITDA expense is expected to be approximately 12% of oil and gas royalties revenues for the year. In 2024, we are anticipating $450 million to $500 million in total capital expenditures. Consistent with messaging in recent quarters, 2023 and 2024 are years of elevated capital expenditures as we make long-term strategic investments in our River View, Warrior, Hamilton, and Tunnel Ridge mines to ensure they remain reliable low-cost operations for many years to come. Starting in 2025, we anticipate our capital expenditures to return to more normalized levels of $6.75 to $7.75 per ton produced.

Additionally, we remain committed to investing in our oil and gas minerals business, the amount of which will be dependent upon the opportunities available that meet our underwriting standards. Next, we remain focused on continuing to improve our balance sheet, maintaining flexibility and strong liquidity. We expect to retire the $285 million outstanding on our senior notes periodically throughout the balance of 2024 using a combination of operating cash flows and a number of attractive financing options currently available to us, including increases to our existing facilities, equipment financing, and utilizing the collateral value of our high quality and unencumbered royalty assets, all of which are at various stages of execution today. Thereafter, we will continue to evaluate the highest return and best use of excess cash flow.

This includes returning capital to our unit holders in the form of cash distributions or unit repurchases and accretive growth opportunities that extend beyond our base business. With that, I will turn the call over to Joe for comments on the market and his outlook for ARLP. Joe?

Joe Craft: Thank you, Cary. Good morning, everyone. I want to begin my comments by thanking and congratulating the entire Alliance organization for their resilience, continued hard work, and dedication for delivering another record year for total revenue, realized pricing per ton sold, oil and gas royalty volumes, and net income. Cary did an excellent job summarizing our 2023 results and outlining our guidance for the upcoming year, as well as explaining the factors that contributed to our success in 2023. As we look to 2024, our coal sales book is expected to be equally as strong as last year and be the anchor to deliver another solid year of revenue. Our dependability and the reliability of our coal quality are highly valued by our customers, evidenced by the premium pricing we have received relative to the spot market on recent commitments with domestic customers for multi-year contracts.

We are entering 2024 with over 90% of our coal sales volumes committed and priced at similar levels relative to 2023. We are expecting our production to be more consistent than 2023, believing we have moved beyond the several negative geologic areas that we faced this past year. As we think about the outlook for the coal industry and the markets we serve, several key themes emerge, underscoring the critical need for reliable, affordable base-load fuel for electric generation. The first relates to increasing market expectations for nationwide energy demand. Over the past year, we should all take notice that grid planners have nearly doubled five-year load growth forecast in support of ongoing investment in US industrial and manufacturing sectors, as well as citing rising energy needs associated with data centers and artificial intelligence.

While the speed of electrifying the transportation sector may have slowed, the enthusiasm for AI has accelerated. The power demand requirements for data centers cannot be understated. Highlighted by recent estimates, the electric demand from operational and announced data centers in the US will reach over 30 gigawatts in the coming years, with some individual sites needing upwards of 600 megawatts of power. These increased revisions are not temporary fluctuations, but represent fundamental changes to energy consumption patterns. Just last week, the governor of Indiana announced Facebook parent Meta will build an $800 million data center on a 600-acre site in Jeffersonville, Indiana, across the river from Louisville, Kentucky. And the governor said that his state aims to be the AI capital of the Midwest, while Kentucky's Governor for several years has declared Kentucky as the undisputed electric battery production capital of the United States of America.

Both of these messages suggest more to come, more proof to support our belief that low growth in our key markets will be exceptionally strong over this decade. Furthermore, we are observing a renewed emphasis and urgency by regulatory bodies such as [IRC] (ph) and NERC to ensure power grid reliability, a fundamental attribute coal-fired generation provides. In the markets we serve, regulators, elected officials, and leaders focused on economic development are evaluating actions needed to ensure reliable electricity capacity is available to meet this growing electric demand, especially in peak times. Impacts from weather time and time again display the weakness of the grid domestically and unfortunately at times the danger to consumers. Two weeks ago, after what was a relatively mild start to this winter, the US experienced a cold snap in which over three quarters of the country was exposed to below freezing temperatures and hundreds of thousands were without power.

From Texas to the eastern United States, winter demand approached record levels, and the state's grid operators asked for consumers to curb consumption due to a capacity shortage. It is times like that when wind turbines are often unable to turn and natural gas pipelines can be constrained in their ability to deliver, that the grid is tested and failure can have catastrophic consequences. Having this strategic flexibility of coal on the ground elevates the service and reliability we provide to unmatched levels. It is for reasons similar to these that we believe the US will continue to see delays in extensions in the premature closure of critical coal plants and why we are committed to serve these markets for many years to come. Over the past year, utilities have extended the plant operating life of approximately 10 gigawatts of coal generating capacity as a result of increasing electricity demand and delays in the construction of replacement generation, particularly renewables.

We acknowledge the US grid will evolve with time, but policy decision makers must be responsible and practical in doing so. And currency policy needs to reflect the realities of exploding demand and of the laws of physics that dictate how electricity is generated, transmitted, and delivered. We believe we are well positioned to be part of a long-term solution, supplying reliable, affordable base load energy for consumers and creating long-term value for our unit holders. Now, turning to strategic updates related to our business. In 2024, we expect to complete the major infrastructure projects at Tunnel Ridge, Hamilton, Warrior, and the River View complex. As Cary mentioned, ARLP will start to recognize the benefits from these strategic investments in 2025 as capital expenditures will be significantly lower and our minds will be more productive, ensuring we maintain our position as the most reliable, low-cost producer in the United States and the eastern United States over the next decade.

Turning to our royalty segment, we remain committed to growing our oil and gas royalties business, which delivered record volumes in 2023. Over the past year, we acquired $111 million in additional oil and gas minerals, primarily concentrated in the Permian Basin. This marks our largest investment year since 2019. We love the cash flow potential this segment offers via hedge-free exposure to commodity price and organic growth. As we look to 2024, I would comment that during periods of commodity price volatility, the size and timing of acquisitions can be difficult to predict as our growth strategy relies on strict underwriting standards for investment that we will not compromise in tight markets. We also remain committed to pursuing growth opportunities beyond coal and, oil and gas royalties.

As we advance these initiatives, our investment decisions will be selective, aligned with our core competencies, and focus on areas where we can add significant strategic value. Let me be clear. We are not interested in building a portfolio of passive venture capital style investments. Initial positions should be thought of as potential platforms for future lines of business with long-term growth and cash flow generation. To that end, two weeks ago, we announced that our wholly owned subsidiary, Matrix Design Group, entered into an agreement with Infinitum to develop and distribute high efficiency reliable motors and advanced motor controllers designed specifically for the mining industry. This collaboration represents a natural progression and extension of our initial investment in Infinitum back in 2022.

We believe their groundbreaking motor technology will bring much needed innovation to the mining industry by delivering more efficient and higher performing production equipment. Specific to Alliance, we believe their technology will improve our mining processes, reduce capital and operating costs, and help extend the life of certain mining equipment. Additionally, while we are unable to publicly quantify any potential revenue impacts at this time, we believe the relationship could lead to new revenue streams for Matrix by selling additional products to third-party mining customers and OEMs around the world, like Matrix is currently doing, as a technology leader for underground proximity detection systems. In closing, our business continues to be a generator of strong cash flows that positions us to continue improving our balance sheet by simultaneously pursuing the highest and best uses for our capital.

I am proud of ARLP's performance in 2023 and encouraged by the opportunities in front of us as we gear up for what should be another successful year in 2024. That concludes our prepared comments. And I'll now ask the operator to open the call for questions.

See also 30 Highest Paying Part-Time Jobs for 18 Year Olds and 15 Biggest US Cities Facing Depopulation by 2100.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.