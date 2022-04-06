U.S. markets open in 3 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,498.00
    -22.25 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,410.00
    -140.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,719.25
    -108.75 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,033.40
    -9.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.52
    +1.56 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.80
    +5.30 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.48
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0923
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.33
    +3.76 (+20.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3096
    +0.0022 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8280
    +0.2380 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,322.20
    -1,358.23 (-2.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,057.76
    -39.89 (-3.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,574.20
    -39.52 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Alliance Trust PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Alliance Trust Plc
·1 min read

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons

The following Director has purchased ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each in Alliance Trust PLC as detailed below.

Director

Purchase date

Number of shares purchased

Price paid per share (£)

Resultant interest in shares

Jo Dixon

05.04.22

2,388

9.794245

6,500

The following notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, gives further detail.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Jo Dixon

Reason for notification

a)

Position/Status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Increase in beneficial interest following purchase of shares (within a SIPP).

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Alliance Trust PLC

b)

LEI

213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of 2.5 pence each in Alliance Trust PLC

Identification code

Identification code for Alliance Trust PLC shares: GB00B11V7W98

b)

Nature of transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£9.794245

2,388

e)

Aggregated Information

  • Aggregated volume

  • Price

Not applicable – Single transaction

f)

Date of transaction

5 April 2022

g)

Place of transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


Name of contact

Lisa Brown

Telephone Number

+44 (0)1382 938320

Date of notification

6 April 2022


Recommended Stories

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Tanked Markets. Why It’s Worrying Everyone.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • Why Nvidia, Skyworks, and Qualcomm Stocks Dropped on Tuesday

    As of 1:30 p.m. ET, both Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) are down 4.2%, while Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has its own special problem that is driving its stock down an even worse 5.1%. This morning -- four days after investment bank JPMorgan removed Qualcomm from its "Analyst Focus List" on worries about depressed smartphone demand -- TheFly.com is reporting that JP has gone a step farther and actually chopped its price target on Qualcomm stock by 15%, lowering it to $205 a share. Last week, StreetInsider.com quoted JP blaming "fresh coronavirus lockdowns in China and rising cost of goods due to the Ukraine conflict" for weak demand for "low- to mid-end Android handsets" that use Qualcomm technology.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That This Insider Is Aggressively Buying

    From an investment standpoint, the first quarter of 2022 brought confusion more than anything else, markets fell down and bounced back up. The main question to answer right now is whether the bounce is real or just a dead cat. Either way, however, there are going to be opportunities for investors. As for choosing stocks to buy into, investors will need some clear signal. One popular sign to follow: the corporate insiders. These company officers can leverage their positions with their companies t

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • Why Did Nio Stock Drop Today?

    Investors in electric vehicle (EV) companies look for technology that can differentiate one company from its competitors. Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) offers a battery swap technology that is unique, and it received some publicity today. One might think that would move Nio shares higher, but that's not the case, at least this morning.

  • Tilray Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before trading kicks into action on Wednesday (April 6), Tilray (TLRY) will present F3Q22’s financial results (February quarter). Those with an optimistic bent might want to lower expectations, if Canaccord’s Matt Bottomley’s forecast is anything to go by. “For the quarter, we are expecting the combination of a seasonally slower period and continued macro-level headwinds in the Canadian recreational environment (namely saturated competition and pricing pressures) to result in a relatively flat p

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • Get ready for a ‘new world order’ that drives stocks and bonds: BlackRock

    It's time for investors to prepare for the end of an era of low rates and slow growth that ruled since the 2008 global financial crisis, says BlackRock's Tony DeSpirito.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL, MSFT, FB Among 29 Stocks On This Screen

    Who joins GOOGL stock and Microsoft on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO?

  • Dow Jones Gains; Twitter Stock Explodes As Elon Musk Invests; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets

    The Dow Jones gained. Twitter exploded on news Tesla CEO Elon Musk has bought shares. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted.

  • Why UiPath Stock Plunged 38% Last Month

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) took a dive last month as the growth stock was hit by the sell-off in the first half of March and then plunged at the end of the month when it reported earnings. Like other growth stocks, UiPath fell in the first half of March on concerns about rising interest rates, inflation, and a slowing economy as investors expect those factors to slow down economic growth and possibly cause a recession, but the earnings report was the biggest reason for the sharp decline. UiPath, a software company that specializes in robotic-process automation, also known as bots, said that revenue increased 39% to $289.7 million, ahead of estimates at $283.6 million.

  • Jack Dorsey Has a Message That Will Make Elon Musk Very Happy

    The Twitter founder and Tesla CEO like each other and have often stood up for each other in the face of adversity.

  • Why Nanox Stock Continued Jumping Higher Today

    The company is a tangible step closer to realizing its ultimate vision -- but it's still a long road ahead.

  • Here is Ray Dalio's inflation outlook, on a scale of 1 to 10

    Billionaire investor Ray Dalio sends a warning on inflation, and rightfully so.

  • Elon Musk admits his Twitter investment isn’t passive and reveals that he began buying the stock in January

    Elon Musk filed a new disclosure on his Twitter Inc. stake with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, admitting that he invested in the company with the goal of effecting change and that his stock purchases began months ago.

  • These 6 ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ Have a Strong Pipeline for Cash. That’s a Plus.

    Chubb, ADM, and Exxon Mobil are among the companies whose dividend payments are supported by free cash flow, an indicator of a payout's resilience.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • Why the Heck Is GameStop Splitting Its Stock?

    If you had GameStop (NYSE: GME) on your bingo card as the stock that follows Alphabet and Tesla in splitting its stock, congratulations! The video game retailer announced it would seek shareholder approval to expand the number of shares outstanding from 300 million shares to 1 billion shares to "provide flexibility for future corporate needs," after which it would split its shares. GameStop's stock has more than doubled over the past two weeks, rising from $80 a share to the $166 a share level it closed at just prior to the split announcement, after a new meme-stock rally was ignited by movie theater operator AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) declaring it was investing $28 million in a gold and silver miner.

  • Jeff Bezos Backed Real Estate Investment Platform Fully Funds Two Properties In Just Two Hours

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes launched its latest batch of new offerings today; six rental properties that retail investors can buy into with as little as $100. The offerings went live on the platform at 11:00 AM EDT on April 5, 2022, and two of the properties were fully funded just two hours later. The first property to sell out was a five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home in the Columbia, SC market, named The Bedford. The property was acquired by Arrived Homes for $28