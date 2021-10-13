U.S. markets open in 3 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,350.00
    +9.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,314.00
    +54.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,716.00
    +62.75 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,234.90
    +5.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.54
    -0.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.60
    +9.30 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    22.82
    +0.31 (+1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1558
    +0.0024 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.28
    -0.72 (-3.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3624
    +0.0036 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5650
    -0.0250 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,712.27
    -2,521.43 (-4.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,301.89
    -30.88 (-2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,115.08
    -15.15 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

Alliance Trust PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alliance Trust Plc
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons

The following person, who is closely associated with Chris Samuel, a Non-Executive Director of Alliance Trust PLC, has purchased ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each in Alliance Trust PLC as detailed below.

Closely Associated Person of Director

Purchase date

Number of shares purchased

Price paid per share (£)

Resultant interest in shares
(Director and Closely Associated Person)

Alison Samuel

12.10.21

28

10.052528

62,936

The following notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, gives further detail.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Alison Samuel

Reason for notification

a)

Position/Status

Closely Associated Person of Chris Samuel, Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Increase in beneficial interest following purchase of shares (within Fund & Share Account pursuant to regular standing instruction).

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Alliance Trust PLC

b)

LEI

213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of 2.5 pence each in Alliance Trust PLC

Identification code

Identification code for Alliance Trust PLC shares: GB00B11V7W98

b)

Nature of transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£10.052528

28

e)

Aggregated Information

Not applicable – Single transaction

f)

Date of transaction

12 October 2021

g)

Place of transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


Name of contact

Lisa Brown

Telephone Number

+44 (0)1382 938320

Date of notification

13 October 2021


Recommended Stories

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Why Micron Technology Fell Nearly 4% Today

    Industry researchers dished out yet another warning that Micron's pricing power is under pressure.

  • Bionano Genomics to Acquire BioDiscovery for $100M; Shares Rise 4.9%

    Shares of genome analysis company Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) jumped 4.9% on Tuesday and closed at $5.40 in extended trade after the company announced that it signed a definitive agreement to acquire BioDiscovery, Inc., a genomics data-focused software company, for $100 million. The consideration will be paid in a combination of equity and cash. Bionano Genomics’ position in the market, as one of the foremost players in digital cytogenetics and comprehensive genome analysis, is expected to fur

  • ARK Invest's Wood warns upcoming economic downturn in China 'obvious'

    An economic slowdown in China could ripple through the global economy and weigh on commodity prices and growth, star stock picker Cathie Wood of ARK Invest warned in a webinar on Tuesday. Wood, whose flagship $19.7 billion Ark Innovation fund was the top-performing U.S. equity fund in 2020, said that China's recent steps to crack down on sectors ranging from gaming to education to financial firms are increasing the likelihood of a policy mistake that leads to a sharp slowdown.

  • Is Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) A Good Stock To Buy?

    While the market driven by short-term sentiment influenced by the accommodative interest rate environment in the US, virus news and stimulus spending, many smart money investors are starting to get cautious towards the current bull run since March, 2020 and hedging or reducing many of their long positions. Some fund managers are betting on Dow […]

  • Why Lithium Americas and Standard Lithium Stocks Jumped Today

    Smaller lithium stocks are attracting greater investor interest as underlying companies make progress.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Apple iPhone Woes, Inflation, JPMorgan Earnings In Focus After Market Rally Fizzles Again

    Futures rose ahead of inflation data and JPMorgan earnings after a weak close for the market rally. Apple iPhone woes are in focus.

  • Tesla stock jumps, Micron shares fall, Coinbase planning NFT marketplace launch

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy if You Want $1,000 a Month in Dividends

    A portfolio of dividend-paying stocks provides the ballast for a rock-solid future and allows for a small portion of your money to be applied toward growth stocks or even riskier investments. Unilever (NYSE: UL), Altria Group (NYSE: MO), and Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) are among the bluest of the blue chips when it comes to sharing the wealth with investors. For example, Unilever pays $2.02 per share annually, meaning you would need to buy 495 shares, which at over $52 a stub would cost you almost $26,000 for that one stock.

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money

    Funny (or sad, depending on how you look at it) short story from this past week that will inspire you to (hopefully) scrutinize your portfolio as we head into 2022.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Rally Over 60%

    As Q4 gets into full swing, we can take a moment to look back over our shoulders at where we’ve come from. The sustained upward trend of the markets is obvious from this view, and the recent downturn in the market appears as a bump against some otherwise solid gains. Even so, there are reasons for concern right now. The COVID pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it doesn’t look like it will go away either. The September jobs numbers were weak, and unemployment only fell because too many people left t

  • Why Progenity Stock Is Soaring on Tuesday

    The biotech stock, which has had a volatile year, is a favorite of retail investors because of its potential for a short squeeze.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Rallying While Moderna, Novavax, Vaxart Can't Catch Up

    Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares were trading higher Tuesday after the Indian government approved Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, for children between the ages of 2 and 18. Ocugen is partnered with Bharat Biotech. Other popular COVID-19 vaccine companies unable to keep up with Ocugen’s gains Tuesday include Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT). Ocugen is trading up 19.25% at $9.17 in Tuesday afternoon trading. Ocugen Daily Chart Ana

  • IMF warns cryptocurrencies may threaten financial stability without regulation

    Risks stemming from the boom in “appear contained for now,” but they should be monitored closely, the global body warned.

  • Investors should ‘fasten their seat belts’ this earnings season: Wall Street Alliance Group Partner

    Aadil Zaman, Wall Street Alliance Group Partner, Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expectations for Q3 earnings season, big banks, and the economic recovery.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, including one that has fallen nearly 60% since peaking in February.

  • Apple to slash iPhone 13 production amid global chip shortage

    The tech giant was earlier aiming to sell 90 million units of its new iPhone 13 models

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Can Turn $1,000 Into $10,000

    Our trio of contributors offer three COVID-19 stocks that will zoom higher, even as we emerge from the pandemic.

  • Should I Avoid HP Inc. (HPQ)?

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the second quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]