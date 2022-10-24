Alliance Trust PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons
The following Director has purchased ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each in Alliance Trust PLC as detailed below.
Director
Purchase date
Number of shares purchased
Price paid per share (£)
Resultant interest in shares
Milyae Park
24.10.22
3,000
9.4144
3,000
The following notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, gives further detail.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Milyae Park
Reason for notification
a)
Position/Status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Increase in beneficial interest following purchase of shares (within a Fund and Shares account).
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Alliance Trust PLC
b)
LEI
213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of 2.5 pence each in Alliance Trust PLC
Identification code
Identification code for Alliance Trust PLC shares: GB00B11V7W98
b)
Nature of transaction
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£9.4144
3,000
e)
Aggregated Information
Not applicable – Single transaction
f)
Date of transaction
24 October 2022
g)
Place of transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Name of contact
Lisa Brown
Telephone Number
+44 (0)1382 938320
Date of notification
24 October 2022