Alliance Trust PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Alliance Trust Plc
·1 min read

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons

The following Director has purchased ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each in Alliance Trust PLC as detailed below.

Director

Purchase date

Number of shares purchased

Price paid per share (£)

Resultant interest in shares

Milyae Park

24.10.22

3,000

9.4144

3,000

The following notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, gives further detail.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Milyae Park

 

Reason for notification

a)

Position/Status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Increase in beneficial interest following purchase of shares (within a Fund and Shares account).

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Alliance Trust PLC

b)

LEI

213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of 2.5 pence each in Alliance Trust PLC

 

Identification code

Identification code for Alliance Trust PLC shares: GB00B11V7W98

b)

Nature of transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)   

      d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£9.4144

3,000

e)

Aggregated Information

  • Aggregated volume

  • Price

Not applicable – Single transaction

f)

Date of transaction

24 October 2022

g)

Place of transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


Name of contact

Lisa Brown

Telephone Number

+44 (0)1382 938320

Date of notification

24 October 2022


