Alliance Trust PLC - Directorate change

Board Changes

Alliance Trust PLC is pleased to announce that Sarah Bates and Dean Buckley have been appointed as independent non-executive directors of the Company and will join the Board with immediate effect.

Karl Sternberg, the Company’s Senior Independent Director, will stand down from the Board on 30 June 2021. Sarah will succeed Karl in that role from that date.

Commenting on the changes, Gregor Stewart, Chairman of Alliance Trust PLC, said:

"I am delighted to welcome Sarah and Dean to the Board. Both bring with them skills and experience that will complement those of the current Directors. At the same time, I would like to thank Karl for the significant contribution he has made to the Board since he was appointed. Karl is one of three Directors appointed in 2015 and is standing down as part of the Company’s succession plan.”

Sarah is a past Chair of the Association of Investment Companies and has been involved in the UK savings and investment industry in different roles for over 30 years. Sarah is currently Chair of Polar Capital Technology Trust plc, a Non-Executive Director of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC, Chair of the John Lewis Partnership Trust for Pensions and an independent member of the investment committees of the BBC Pension Scheme and of the University Superannuation Scheme. Sarah was a founder of the Diversity Project and is currently Chair of the Diversity Project Charity and an Ambassador for Chapter Zero.

Ms. Bates was previously Chair of Merian Global Investors Limited, St James’ Place plc, JP Morgan American Investment Trust plc, Witan Pacific Investment Trust plc (now Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC) and Chair of the audit committees of New India Investment Trust plc and of U and I Group plc. Ms. Bates also previously held the role of Senior Independent Director at St James’s Place plc, Witan Pacific Investment Trust plc and U and I Group plc. Ms. Bates has no other disclosures to make under Listing Rule 9.6.13 (1) to (6).

Dean has enjoyed a successful career in fund management having previously been Chief Executive Officer of Scottish Widows Investment Partnership and HSBC Asset Management UK and Middle East as well as holding senior fund management positions at Prudential Portfolio Managers. Dean was also previously a Non-Executive Director of Saunderson House Limited. Dean is currently Chair of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Senior Independent Director of JP Morgan Asia Growth & Income plc, Senior Independent Director of Fidelity Special Values PLC and a Non-Executive Director of Baillie Gifford & Co Limited and Smith & Williamson Fund Administration Limited.

Mr. Buckley has no other disclosures to make under Listing Rule 9.6.13 (1) to (6).

About Alliance Trust PLC

Alliance Trust aims to deliver long-term capital growth and rising income from investing in global equities at a competitive cost. We blend the top stock selections of some of the world’s best active managers, as rated by Willis Towers Watson, into a single diversified portfolio designed to outperform the market while carefully managing risk and volatility. Alliance Trust is an AIC Dividend Hero with 54 consecutive years of rising dividends.

https://www.alliancetrust.co.uk

For more information, please contact: Mark Atkinson

Head of Marketing and Investor Relations

Sarah Gibbons-Cook Alliance Trust PLC Quill PR Tel: 07918 724303 Tel: 020 7466 5050 / AllianceTrust@quillpr.com



