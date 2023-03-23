U.S. markets open in 3 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,987.50
    +17.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,319.00
    +61.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,815.75
    +108.75 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,753.30
    +12.30 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.01
    -0.89 (-1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,980.40
    +30.80 (+1.58%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    +0.23 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0884
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.47
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2310
    +0.0043 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.2670
    -0.1170 (-0.09%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,674.48
    -490.91 (-1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    603.41
    -12.53 (-2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.48
    -64.36 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     

Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

Alliance Trust Plc
·1 min read

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
                 
At the close of business Tuesday 21 March 2023:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

-       excluding income, 1029.2p

-       including income, 1031.6p
  
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

-       excluding income, 1034.0p

-       including income, 1036.4p

For further information, please contact: -

 

Alliance Trust PLC

Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

Notes

  1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.

  2. The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.

  3. The dividend of 6.00p, due to be paid on 31 March 2023, has been deducted from each of the ‘including income’ figures cited above as from 9 March 2023, being the date upon which the Company’s shares went ex-dividend.


Recommended Stories

  • Case Study: How Animoca Used Data to Launch the Mocaverse

    NFTs are the foundation of Web3 communities. They are the entry tickets to blockchain games, DAOs, and metaverses, becoming digital avatars for participants and the vehicles through which they build their experiences.

  • Huawei's Watch Ultra is a long-lasting rugged smartwatch that looks the part

    It's targeted at technical divers and other rugged outdoorsy-types. Or those who want to look like they are.

  • Biggest winners and losers from the Fed’s interest rate hike

    As the Fed raises interest rates, here are the biggest winners and losers from its latest decision.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few weeks have been rocky, with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks, dominating the headlines. For a short time, it seemed that the contagion would spread to the global financial giants. Now, however, it appears that we’ve managed to avoid a true banking crisis – and Raymond James’ chief investment officer Larry Adam has pointed out several reasons why. For starters, Adam notes that Credit Suisse, despite its troubles, found a way out

  • Fed rate hikes will trigger a downturn of greater 'speed and magnitude' than the Great Recession: Economist

    The market's bubble has now "burst," and will impact "everything everywhere all at once" in the U.S. economy, economists Stephanie Pomboy and Art Laffer argue.

  • Is It Worth Investing in NIO Inc. (NIO) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?

    Based on the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), NIO Inc. (NIO) should be added to one's portfolio. Wall Street analysts' overly optimistic recommendations cast doubt on the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric. So, is the stock worth buying?

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sounds the Alarm on U.S. Banks

    The legendary investor published a chart which quantifies the uninsured clients and unrealized capital losses for major regional banks.

  • First Republic and PacWest Bancorp Stocks Rebound After Post-Fed Losses

    Regional bank stocks are on edge right now, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's comments about deposits were enough to fray investors' nerves a little more.

  • GE Is Splitting in Two. Here’s What the Parts Are Worth.

    Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe took a look at what GE Aerospace and GE Vernova will be worth on a stand-alone basis. GE Vernova, GE's power generation businesses, are due to be spun out in early 2024.

  • Nvidia Is Less Than $10 Billion Away From Passing Berkshire as Market’s 5th Largest Stock

    Nvidia ‘s latest rally has the stock less than $10 billion away from passing Berkshire Hathaway to become the fifth largest by market capitalization. At that point Nvidia stock had fallen 62% from the start of 2022 through its low on Oct. 14, leaving it with a market cap of just $279.6 billion, as worries about the chip sector and valuation weighed on the shares. Berkshire, on the other hand, dropped 12% through its own low on Oct. 12, when it was valued at $588.5 billion.

  • GameStop stock is surging after earnings, but there's a clear problem

    Being profitable on paper belies the tough situation for GameStop.

  • Elon Musk says what he thinks the Fed should do with interest rates

    Elon Musk on late Monday offered his opinion on what the Federal Reserve should do with its benchmark interest rate. The Fed's FOMC is meeting for two days this week.

  • Powell’s Own Guide to Recessions Shows Rate Cuts Are Coming

    (Bloomberg) -- A recession is certain and so are rate cuts this year. That’s the message from the bond market metric Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell highlighted a year ago as the best guide to tip-off economic troubles in the US.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking Cri

  • First Republic shares fall as Yellen says not considering 'blanket insurance' on bank deposits

    A "bull case" scenario for the shares of beleaguered First Republic Bank as it considers its options became more difficult on Wednesday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said there is no discussion on insurance for all bank deposits without approval from the U.S. Congress. First Republic, whose shares have lost much of their value since the banking crisis started in the U.S. on March 8, is among banks speaking to peers and investment firms about potential deals in the wake of U.S. regulators' taking over Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank following bank runs. Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia, in a report earlier this week, set a target price of $54 for First Republic shares in a best-case scenario.

  • Warren Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $24.6 Million in Berkshire Stock

    Abel, who heads the non-insurance operations of Berkshire (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B), purchased 55 class A shares at a price of $447,259 on Friday, lifting his stake in the A shares to 228 shares. Berkshire shares rose 1% Tuesday to $460,515, and the B shares gained 0.9% to $303.85. The purchases were made on behalf of the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Coinbase, First Republic, Chewy, KB Home, and More

    Coinbase is warned by the Securities and Exchange Commission that the agency could take enforcement action against the crypto exchange, while shares of First Republic Bank and PacWest Bancorp post modest rebounds.

  • Nvidia is winning AI race, but can’t afford to trip

    Nvidia’s share price has more than doubled over the past six months as it becomes the preferred supplier to both sides of the AI war raging between Google and Microsoft.

  • European Stocks Fall Before BOE; US Futures Bounce: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks fell, led by banks, as investors assessed key rates decisions in the region. US equity futures climbed, signaling a recovery following a tumultuous day of losses on Wall Street Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisCoinbase Gets S

  • ARK Invest Sells $13.5M Coinbase Shares After Steady Buying Streak

    Before this sale, ARK Invest owned 9.9 million shares of the crypto exchange worth $575 million.

  • Top 5 China Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Chinese stocks have rebounded with Covid curbs over, but U.S.-China tensions are a concern. Several stocks are showing promising action.