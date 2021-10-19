U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,499.00
    +21.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,295.00
    +162.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,354.75
    +64.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,280.30
    +15.60 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.27
    +0.83 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.30
    +15.60 (+0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.58 (+2.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1660
    +0.0042 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.02
    -0.28 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3825
    +0.0098 (+0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2090
    -0.1030 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,050.12
    +1,091.55 (+1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,449.64
    -2.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.13
    +1.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alliance Trust Plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

At the close of business Monday 18 October 2021:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1102.3p

- including income, 1106.2p

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1091.0p

- including income, 1094.9p

For further information, please contact: -

Alliance Trust PLC

Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

Notes

  1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.

  2. The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.


Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF to debut on NYSE

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down what to know about the Bitcoin futures ETF set to trade on the NYSE.&nbsp;

  • Why Medtronic Fell by Almost 6% on Monday

    The company released a discouraging business update after market hours on Friday, and its stock took it on the chin the following trading day. In that update, Medtronic said that a clinical trial of its Symplicity Renal Denervation System to lower blood pressure in hypertension patients will continue for an unspecified length of time. In Medtronic's words, the monitoring board "has recommended that clinical trial enrollment continue as planned, until the full, predefined sample size is reached."

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Wall Street Thinks Will Skyrocket

    ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood doesn't mind going against the grain. Here are three beaten-down stocks Wood is buying that Wall Street thinks will skyrocket. Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) are still more than 60% below the highs from December despite a partial rebound this summer.

  • Cloudflare Stock Is Soaring: Is It a Buy?

    Just when the stock of edge network software specialist Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) seemed like it couldn't go any higher in the near term, it did. The growth stock soared almost 8% on Monday, giving shares a 57% gain month to date. Investors cheered as the company announced a partnership with Microsoft's Bing (NASDAQ: MSFT) and other search engines to make search results more timely.

  • Johnson & Johnson Stock Is Rising Because Its Earnings Beat Trumps a Sales Miss

    J&J reported an adjusted profit of $2.60 a share, easily topping forecasts. The market shrugged off a sales miss.

  • Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money?

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 7 Stocks Paying Super-Size Dividends Are Actually Doing Great

    What's the use of an S&P 500 stock paying a giant dividend — like AT&T — if you're only going to miss out on price gains?

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally On Strong Earnings Results; 3 Tech Titans In New Buy Zones

    Dow Jones futures were higher early Tuesday with the Bitcoin ETF slated to debut. Tesla stock is nearing all-time highs.

  • Halliburton Earnings Topped Estimates. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    Halliburton reported an adjusted profit of 28 cents a share, beating forecasts for 27 cents a share, on sales of $3.9 billion, ever so slightly below expectations for $3.91 billion.

  • 9 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy. Hydrogen fuel cell technology is set to grow as governments around the world get serious about solving the climate […]

  • Cathie Wood’s Top 15 Small-Cap Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Cathie Wood’s top 15 small-cap stock picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Wood’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Cathie Wood’s Top 5 Small-Cap Stock Picks. Catherine Wood is an American millionaire investor, who founded ARK Investment Management in 2014. She serves […]

  • Plug Power: Investors Underestimating the Growth Potential, Says Oppenheimer

    Seasoned investors probably saw it coming. In the run up to Plug Power’s (PLUG) annual symposium held last Thursday (Oct 14), shares were on a tear boosted by a double whammy of successive analysts outlying the bullish case for the hydrogen specialist and the announcement of new positive developments. While the company’s event further pressed home the opportunity for the company in the nascent hydrogen economy, investors took the opportunity to offload shares in what looked like a classic case o

  • What's Going On With FuelCell Energy's Stock Today?

    FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) is surging on abnormally high volume Monday as retail investors gravitate toward the stock on social media platforms. FuelCell's average session volume is about 23 million over a 100-day period. Monday's session volume had already exceeded 80 million at publication time. FuelCell's total float is 366.478 million shares, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Retail investors in the "FinTwit" community are circling the stock for a potential technical breakout. "Fi

  • P&G reports profit decline but maintains guidance

    Procter & Gamble Co. shares slipped 0.8% in Tuesday premarket trading after the consumer packaged goods company reported fiscal Q1 profit that fell versus last year. Net income totaled $4.112 billion, or $1.61 per share, down from $4.277 billion, or $1.63 per share, last year. Sales of $20.338 billion were up from $19.318 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $1.59 and sales of $19.826 billion. Sales in all segments, including beauty, grooming and fabric care were up. P&G brand

  • SEC releases 45-page report on Gamestop

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down the major takeaways from the SEC report.&nbsp;

  • 5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Progenity, Vinco Ventures And More

    Potential short squeeze plays have gained steam in 2021 with new retail traders looking for the next GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) or AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price. Fintel Data: Data from Fintel, which requires a subscription, provides a look

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In fuboTV Inc.'s (NYSE:FUBO) Shares?

    Every investor in fuboTV Inc. ( NYSE:FUBO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally...