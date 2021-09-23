U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,406.50
    +22.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,320.00
    +191.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,234.75
    +71.25 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,231.40
    +16.50 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.89
    -0.34 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.70
    -5.10 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    -0.24 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1721
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.72
    -4.64 (-19.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3712
    +0.0092 (+0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9760
    +0.1980 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,564.92
    +1,551.97 (+3.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,090.34
    +49.86 (+4.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.75
    -1.62 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 320,000 individuals likely filed new jobless claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alliance Trust Plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

At the close of business Wednesday 22 September 2021:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1091.0p

- including income, 1093.4p

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1077.7p

- including income, 1080.1p

For further information, please contact: -

Alliance Trust PLC

Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

Notes

  1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.

  2. The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.

  3. The dividend of 3.702p, due to be paid on 30 September 2021, has been deducted from each of the ‘including income’ figures cited above as from 2 September 2021, being the date upon which the Company’s shares went ex-dividend.


Recommended Stories