U.S. markets open in 1 hour

  • S&P Futures

    4,131.50
    -24.25 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,958.00
    -200.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,644.00
    -33.75 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,872.90
    -12.90 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.72
    +3.65 (+3.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.80
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.62
    -0.47 (-2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0711
    -0.0072 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.80
    +0.30 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2569
    -0.0085 (-0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4000
    +0.7800 (+0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,689.30
    +1,070.19 (+3.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    693.04
    +63.54 (+10.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,624.21
    +24.15 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alliance Trust Plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ALITF

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
                 
At the close of business Monday 30 May 2022:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

-       excluding income, 1025.1p

-       including income, 1036.0p
  
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

-       excluding income, 1021.3p

-       including income, 1032.2p

For further information, please contact: -

 

Alliance Trust PLC

Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

Notes

  1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.

  2. The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.


Recommended Stories