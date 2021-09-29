U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,359.00
    +15.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,253.00
    +78.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,836.25
    +71.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.10
    +10.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.77
    -0.52 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.30
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    -0.30 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1647
    -0.0042 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5170
    -0.0170 (-1.11%)
     

  • Vix

    22.66
    +3.90 (+20.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3465
    -0.0076 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5890
    +0.1090 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,178.80
    +283.09 (+0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,047.34
    -9.81 (-0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.71
    +61.61 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alliance Trust Plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

At the close of business Tuesday 28 September 2021:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1086.0p

- including income, 1089.3p

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1074.1p

- including income, 1077.4p

For further information, please contact: -

Alliance Trust PLC

Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

Notes

  1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.

  2. The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.

  3. The dividend of 3.702p, due to be paid on 30 September 2021, has been deducted from each of the ‘including income’ figures cited above as from 2 September 2021, being the date upon which the Company’s shares went ex-dividend.


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    There's one really easy way to improve your investing returns -- lengthen your holding period for the stocks of great businesses. Warren Buffett has long maintained that his "favorite holding period is forever." Of course, even Buffett sells some of his stocks occasionally.

  • Why Camber Energy Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Camber Energy (NYSEMKT: CEI) jumped 18.4% on Tuesday, as investors on social media sites ramped up their bets on the power solutions company. Camber's majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, owns interests in oil and gas fields in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi that collectively contain more than 145 active wells. Camber is also expanding into sustainable energy solutions to diversify its business and profit from the growth of alternative fuel sources.

  • 2 Toxic Stocks to Sell Right Now

    Shares in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) and AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) are popular among retail investors, ranking among the top 100 widely held on the Robinhood Markets platform. Let's explore how aggressive regulation in China and poor fundamentals could put downside pressure on both companies. In August 2020, China introduced its "three red lines" policy, which restricted leverage ratios for property developers.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Albert Einstein is widely credited for calling compound interest the most powerful force in the universe, and it's easy to see why. Building on that idea, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that could grow threefold over the next five years. Keep reading to see why CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) made the list.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Despite a lot of headlines, infrastructure has gotten the short end of the stick recently. In the past five years, the S&P 500 index has outpaced the iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (NYSEMKT: IFRA) nearly two to one. Infrastructure was a common topic during the Trump administration.

  • Why AMD Stock Sank 6% Today

    The duration of the global semiconductor shortage just keeps getting shorter -- and with it, investor confidence in semiconductor stocks like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), which closed down 6.1% Tuesday. If you recall, market researcher International Data Corporation (IDC) predicted last week that the dearth of semiconductors, which has hamstrung markets for everything from PCs to automobiles over the past year, will begin easing later this year. Speaking at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California, reports CNBC, Su pointed to a number of new semiconductor manufacturing plants coming online over the next few months as evidence that, while supplies will remain "likely tight" through the first half of next year, the chip shortage may end sooner than some investors expect.

  • Cathie Wood Sells $270 Million in Tesla as Bond Rout Hurts Ark

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood sold a near $270 million stake in Tesla Inc. as the bond selloff hit rate-sensitive technology stocks to spur outflows from her growth-focused funds. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureWood’s Ark Investment Manageme

  • Apple, Nvidia, Micron, Dollar Tree: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

    TODAY'S MARKETS Futures are pointing to a partial relief rally after Tuesday’s rout on Wall Street. Here’s what we’re watching before Wednesday’s trading heats up. Major technology shares that closed with losses on Tuesday were inching higher premarket.

  • Peak Fintech Withdraws Form 40-F While it Works to Comply with New SEC Disclosure Guidance

    Peak Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (NASDAQ: TNT) ("Peak" or the "Company"), an innovative Fintech service provider and manager of the Cubeler Business Hub, today announced that it has voluntarily withdrawn its Form 40-F (registration statement) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") while it works to comply with recent disclosure guidance provided by the SEC for companies either based in China or with the majority of their operations in China (the "Guidance").

  • Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

    Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Breyer told CNBC he has been buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the last two years during pullbacks. "For the last two years, when the mega-cap tech stocks sold off significantly, I'm a

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • Micron Slides After Memory-Chip Maker Delivers Weak Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest U.S. maker of memory chips, fell in early trading Wednesday after reporting that slowing demand from personal-computer makers is weighing on its forecast for sales and profit.Sales will be about $7.65 billion in the period ending in November, Micron said Tuesday in a statement. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $8.57 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Excluding certain items, profit will be $2 to $2.10 a share, com

  • Dow Jones Dives On Janet Yellen Warning, Stocks Sell Off As Bond Yields Rise

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled as stocks sold off amid Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's default risk warning and bond yields rose.

  • Fortress to Finalize Financing Plans for $8 Billion Vegas Rail Line

    (Bloomberg) -- Brightline Holdings, Fortress Investment Group’s rail company, will finalize the financing plans for its $8 billion project laying train tracks to Las Vegas from southern California within the next six months, Chief Executive Officer Michael Reininger said during a press briefing Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway Exp

  • Is It Time to Put Workhorse Group Out to Pasture -- Or Not Quite?

    Following failure to win a huge USPS delivery vehicle contract, electric vehicle (EV) maker Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) is seeing its share prices crash even lower. Investor confidence sank recently on the recall of several dozen Workhorse delivery vans for upgrades. Among other troubles, Workhorse recently lost a multibillion-dollar contract to build electric delivery runabouts for the Postal Service to industrial vehicle maker Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK).

  • ASML to Ride Decade-Long Sales Boom After Chip Supply Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureAs the global chip shortage threatens deliveries of cars to smartphones, ASML Holding NV expects a decade of surging orders for its machines that make high-end semiconductors.The Dutch company

  • These 3 Stock Giants May See Further Upside, Say Analysts

    It has been a volatile September with the market experiencing some painful dips. Nevertheless, zoom out and the past year charts show strong growth, with all the main indexes still hovering near all-time highs. The large caps’ performance has been robust and has driven the main indexes’ gains. As such, several heavyweight stocks currently sit at or very near 12-month or even all-time highs. The question here is: is it wise to invest in names which have already accrued big share gains over the pa

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Wish in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH), which is often referred to by the name of its e-commerce platform, Wish, went public at $24 per share last December. Wish briefly became a "meme stock" and hit an all-time high of $32.85 back in early February, but its ugly first- and second-quarter reports scared the bulls away -- and they might not ever come back.