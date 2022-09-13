U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,010.88
    -99.53 (-2.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,721.94
    -659.40 (-2.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,880.71
    -385.70 (-3.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,906.09
    +23.24 (+1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.58
    -0.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.20
    -29.40 (-1.69%)
     

  • Silver

    19.53
    -0.33 (-1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0019
    -0.0102 (-1.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4490
    +0.0870 (+2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1547
    -0.0135 (-1.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0970
    +1.2970 (+0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,451.74
    -905.39 (-4.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    501.86
    -20.84 (-3.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,406.31
    -66.72 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

Alliance Trust Plc
·1 min read

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
                 
At the close of business Monday 12 September 2022:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

-       excluding income, 1056.0p

-       including income, 1064.1p
  
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

-       excluding income, 1060.5p

-       including income, 1068.6p

For further information, please contact: -

 

Alliance Trust PLC

Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

Notes

  1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.

  2. The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.

  3. The dividend of 6.00p, due to be paid on 30 September 2022, has been deducted from each of the ‘including income’ figures cited above as from 1 September 2022, being the date upon which the Company’s shares went ex-dividend.


Recommended Stories

  • Futures Tumble, Yields Spike on Inflation Shock: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stock futures plunged and Treasury yields spiked higher after consumer prices rose faster than expected last month, likely clearing the way for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sharply at its next meeting.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Re

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks tumble after August inflation tops estimates

    U.S. stocks fell sharply at the market open after August inflation data came in hotter than expected.

  • Better Buy: ChargePoint vs. Blink Charging

    Oil price volatility and new federal legislation should benefit these two companies. Which is the better pick?

  • Alibaba Stock Gets Slammed by COVID: Buy, Hold, or Sell?

    Alibaba's woes intensified in the fiscal first quarter. Still, there were a few bright spots that investors should not miss.

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock exploded this morning and was trading nearly 10.3% higher as of 11 a.m. ET Monday. An analyst who closely tracks the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market just singled out the hot stock as his top EV pick in China and sees Nio shares doubling in value over the next 12 months, backed by two big growth catalysts. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has two reasons why Nio could outperform and emerge as the leader among EV start-ups, according to The Fly.

  • Dow Jones Dives 500 Points On Hot Inflation Report; Apple, Tesla Drop

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dived 500 points on Tuesday's hot inflation report — the Labor Department's consumer price index, or CPI.

  • 2 Risky Stocks That Are Running Low on Cash

    Investors should always be wary of businesses that are low on cash. A couple of risky stocks that don't have much cash on their books today include Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY). In August, shares of Bluebird Bio popped as the Food and Drug Administration approved Zynteglo to treat people with beta-thalassemia who require ongoing blood transfusions.

  • ‘Investors Should Consider Defensive Equities,’ Says JPMorgan; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Names to Consider

    Markets are up in recent sessions, and year-to-date losses have moderated somewhat. The NASDAQ, which has taken the hardest hits this year, is back above 12,200, although still down 22% this year. The S&P 500 has managed to climb back out of the bear market, is above 4,100 now, and its year-to-date loss stands at 14%. Neither index has really tested its June low again in the last two months, and recent trends are upwards. Writing for JPMorgan, global investment strategist Elyse Ausenbaugh gives

  • Nio Released Q2 Earnings, But Before Buying You Should Know This

    One of the most well-known electric vehicle makers released its highly anticipated second-quarter earnings last week. Nio (NYSE: NIO), a Chinese-based EV manufacturer, posted a lackluster Q2 report, and while there is reason for some hope, the company faces an uphill battle before investor confidence will be restored. Since its founding in 2014, Nio has become a popular EV maker not only in China but also among American investors.

  • Down 85% From Its High, This Top Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    To that end, BMO Capital Markets estimates CTV ad spend in the U.S. will reach $100 billion by 2030, up from $21 billion in 2021. Few companies are better positioned to capitalize on that opportunity than Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Roku connects consumers with content publishers, allowing users to manage all of their streaming channels from a single platform.

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian just issued a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • ‘Every month I express my concerns to my adviser, but he says not to worry.’ My 401(k) has lost over 20% and I can’t afford to lose that kind of money. Is it time to find a new adviser?

    Answer: In general, a 20% loss for someone retiring in a year suggests the account may be invested too aggressively, says certified financial planner Daniel P. Forbes of Forbes Financial Planning, Inc. That said, certified financial planner Grace Yung of Midtown Financial points out that this is a midterm election year and historically, midterm election years are volatile due to uncertainty. Have a question about dealing with your financial planner or looking to hire a new one? The first thing would be to have a serious conversation with your current adviser because it seems your investment portfolio may be too aggressive for your willingness to ride out the market’s ups and downs.

  • Inflation: Consumer prices rise 8.3% over last year in August, tanking stocks and clinching rate hikes

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its August Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Here are the main figures from the report, compared to Wall Street estimates.

  • Apple Stock: Headed to $220?

    Two analysts think Apple's new iPhone models are attracting more orders than the iPhone 13 lineup was last year.

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best energy stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our industry introduction and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on to the 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now. The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine led […]

  • Better Buy: Okta vs. Palo Alto Networks

    One is already cashing in on rising cybersecurity demand. The other is struggling to achieve profitability.

  • 3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

    When it comes to finding a great dividend stock to add to your investment portfolio, there's a wide variety of stocks to choose from. David Jagielski: In June, dividend stalwart Abbott Laboratories announced it was paying a dividend for the 394th quarter in a row. At first glance, the healthcare company's dividend yield of 1.8% may look humdrum given that the S&P 500 average yield is 1.7%.

  • Stocks Fall After Inflation Data is Higher Than Expected

    U.S. stock indexes opened lower after annual inflation eased to 8.3% in August but came in higher than economists anticipated

  • Russia’s cash reserves run dry as West shuns Putin’s energy

    UK teeters on edge of recession after ‘feeble’ rebound FTSE 100 jumps 1.3pc; Pound slumps against euro Roger Bootle: We face a succession of Black Wednesdays – but good things can come out of bad Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Peloton's Shake-Up Continues, but This Tiny Stock Doubled Early Tuesday

    As the connected fitness equipment maker keeps going through turmoil, good news helped lift a largely unknown company's share price.