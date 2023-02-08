U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,157.25
    -18.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,108.00
    -98.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,727.75
    -49.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,964.60
    -14.70 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.12
    +0.98 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,891.80
    +7.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    +0.28 (+1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6620
    -0.0120 (-0.33%)
     

  • Vix

    18.96
    -0.47 (-2.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2086
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.2050
    +0.1330 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,088.09
    +97.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.38
    +7.43 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,913.13
    +48.42 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

Alliance Trust Plc
·1 min read

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
                 
At the close of business Tuesday 7 February 2023:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

-       excluding income, 1088.0p

-       including income, 1096.5p
  
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

-       excluding income, 1091.2p

-       including income, 1099.7p

For further information, please contact: -

 

Alliance Trust PLC

Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

Notes

  1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.

  2. The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • 2 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks to Buy Now

    Overall, economic growth has slowed down over the past year or so, and many businesses are suffering as a result. In fact, some well-established businesses with clear paths to profitability are still growing at annualized rates of 50% or more -- and here are two that look especially promising. In the latest quarter, CrowdStrike's revenue grew 53% year over year despite the challenging economic climate, and while the company isn't consistently profitable yet on its bottom line, it is generating more free cash flow than ever before.

  • Better AI Stock: C3.ai vs. Palantir Technologies

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) represent two different plays on the secular growth of the enterprise AI software market. C3 develops AI algorithms that can be integrated into an organization's existing software to automate tasks, improve employee safety, cut costs, and detect fraud. Palantir's platform accumulates large amounts of information from disparate sources to help organizations make better data-driven decisions.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Stock Dives On Fourth-Quarter Miss, Light 2023 Guidance

    Teva Pharmaceutical missed fourth-quarter expectations Wednesday and issued light guidance for 2023. Teva stock toppled.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.92, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • BP hikes dividend, Apollo in talks for Credit Suisse unit, SoftBank battles slumping valuations

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down notable business headlines, which include BP posting record profits and slowing its shift away from oil, Apollo Global Management exploring a stake in a Credit Suisse unit, and SoftBank's vision fund battling hit by a tech slump. (Apollo Global Management is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Why Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Could Be Worth Watching

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ). The company's stock led the...

  • The Worst Mistake AMD Investors Can Make in 2023

    The chipmaker's guidance for the current quarter isn't great, but there's more to it than meets the eye.

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • Uber reports key revenue and bookings beat

    Uber reported its Q4 2022 earnings before the market open.

  • Down 45%, Is Amazon Stock a Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunity?

    Amazon has struggled amid the challenging economic environment, and the near-term outlook remains grim.

  • Tesla, Amazon, and Alphabet Split Last Year. In 2023, These Are the Top Stock-Split Candidates

    The U.S. inflation rate tipped the scales at its highest level in 40 years (9.1%), and the all three major U.S. stock indexes were, at one point, firmly entrenched in a bear market. A stock split is an event that allows a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without any impact to its market cap or operations. A forward stock split reduces a company's share price to make it more nominally affordable for retail investors.

  • Devon Energy (DVN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    Devon Energy (DVN) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • What's Going on With Amazon Stock?

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) management gave investors significant insight into what was happening at the company. This video will highlight the major announcements from Amazon's latest earnings conference call.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    After growth stocks were Wall Street's savior in 2021, they were primarily responsible for dragging the major indexes into a bear market last year. The growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100 -- an index comprised of the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange -- each plunged 33% in 2022. Thankfully, when there's pain on Wall Street, you can always find opportunity.

  • World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is "In Jeopardy" but Sees an Unexpected Solution

    Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar. Between strong inflation and the massive debt burden, the founder of the world's largest hedge fund is sounding the alarm. Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio has grown

  • Compared to Estimates, Exelixis (EXEL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

    The headline numbers for Exelixis (EXEL) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended December 2022, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

  • Ford Stock: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

    After a turbulent 2022 for the automotive industry, investors were thrilled when General Motors posted surprisingly strong fourth-quarter results. The better-than-expected earnings on strong revenue drove GM stock higher, and it also pulled competitor Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock higher in anticipation it would have similar results. Worse yet, Ford management didn't have many details about its plan to fix its problems -- at least, not yet.

  • Morgan Stanley: Prices for Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet watches will keep plunging due to a flood of supply — here are 3 real assets that remain scarce and coveted

    Time flies. But it also crashes.

  • Do You Believe in the Upside Potential of General Electric Company (GE)?

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Partners Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund delivered an 8.63% return, compared to a 7.56% return for the S&P Index and a 12.42% return for the Russell 1000 Value Index. For 2022, the […]