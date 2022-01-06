U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 207,000 Americans filed new claims last week

New unemployment claims remained near a 52-year low

Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alliance Trust Plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

At the close of business Wednesday 5 January 2022:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1088.9p

- including income, 1091.0p

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1077.0p

- including income, 1079.1p

For further information, please contact: -

Alliance Trust PLC

Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

Notes

  1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.

  2. The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.


