Alliance Trust PLC -Net Asset Value

Alliance Trust Plc
·1 min read

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
                 
At the close of business Wednesday 1 February 2023:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

-       excluding income, 1057.6p

-       including income, 1066.1p
  
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

-       excluding income, 1061.1p

-       including income, 1069.6p

For further information, please contact: -

 

Alliance Trust PLC

Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

Notes

  1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.

  2. The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.


