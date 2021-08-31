U.S. markets open in 3 hours 35 minutes

Alliance Trust PLC - Total Voting Rights

Alliance Trust Plc
·1 min read
Alliance Trust PLC

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with DTR rule 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules Alliance Trust PLC confirms the following:

Alliance Trust PLC’s issued share capital as at 31 August 2021 consists of 313,166,181 ordinary shares with voting rights. Alliance Trust PLC does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

The above figure (313,166,181) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact

Alliance Trust PLC

Tel +44 (0)1382 938320


