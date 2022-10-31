U.S. markets open in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,889.50
    -21.75 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,743.00
    -153.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,501.25
    -85.75 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,843.50
    -8.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.97
    -0.93 (-1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,641.10
    -3.70 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    19.03
    -0.12 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9940
    -0.0026 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.90
    -0.49 (-1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1555
    -0.0061 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.4460
    +1.0260 (+0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,786.72
    +71.19 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.11
    +23.75 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,061.00
    +13.33 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

Alliance Trust PLC - Total Voting Rights

Alliance Trust Plc
·1 min read

Alliance Trust PLC

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with DTR rule 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules Alliance Trust PLC confirms the following:

Alliance Trust PLC’s issued share capital as at 31 October 2022 consists of 293,703,600 ordinary shares with voting rights. Alliance Trust PLC does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

The above figure (293,703,600) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact

Alliance Trust PLC

Tel +44 (0)1382 938320


