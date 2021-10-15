U.S. markets open in 6 hours 17 minutes

15 October 2021

Alliance Trust PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 14 October 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 40,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 1019.4778p per share.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 310,242,181.

The above figure (310,242,181) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Alliance Trust PLC
Telephone: 01382 938320


