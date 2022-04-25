U.S. markets open in 6 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,232.50
    -34.75 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,466.00
    -262.00 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,251.00
    -102.50 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,919.60
    -19.10 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.17
    -3.90 (-3.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.40
    -13.90 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.43 (-1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0732
    -0.0071 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.21
    +5.53 (+24.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2740
    -0.0094 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2300
    -0.1950 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,529.31
    -1,252.04 (-3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.40
    -54.17 (-5.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,384.56
    -137.12 (-1.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Alliance Trust Plc
·1 min read

25 April 2022

Alliance Trust PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 22 April 2022 the Company purchased for cancellation 185,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 964.5847p per share.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 300,704,181.

The above figure (300,704,181) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Alliance Trust PLC
Telephone: 01382 938320


Recommended Stories