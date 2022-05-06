Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Motley Fool

With the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) down over 1200 points at the time of this writing and the Nasdaq Stock Market down 5.6% in one day, it can be intimidating to think about stocks in general, let alone put new money to work right now. One such name that fits the bill is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Whether it's reordering laundry detergent when you run out, buying a gift for Mother's Day because you need it fast and you can be reasonably confident that it will show up in two days, or even watching a Major League Baseball game or a children's cartoon, many of us interact with Amazon on a daily basis.