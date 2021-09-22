U.S. markets open in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,368.50
    +25.25 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,015.00
    +217.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,085.00
    +61.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,198.60
    +17.70 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.51
    -0.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.30
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.77
    +0.16 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1734
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.36
    -1.35 (-5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3655
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5580
    +0.3380 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,217.89
    -726.60 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,051.52
    -12.33 (-1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,980.98
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alliance Trust Plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

22 September 2021

Alliance Trust PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 21 September 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 55,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 1008.0p per share.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 312,080,181.

The above figure (312,080,181) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Alliance Trust PLC
Telephone: 01382 938320


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Why Disney Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of entertainment conglomerate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) closed down 4.1% in Tuesday trading after the House of Mouse disclosed a disappointing forecast for growth in its Disney+ division. Speaking at the Goldman Sachs "Communacopia" conference today, Disney CEO Bob Chapek estimated that fiscal fourth quarter paid subscribers to Disney's streaming service will rise by only "low single-digit millions". Chapek went on to explain that Disney exceeded expectations, netting 12.4 million new customers in Q3, but "hit some headwinds" in Q4 (that's this current quarter for Disney), reports Variety magazine.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Evergrande Filing on Yuan Bond Interest Leaves Analysts Guessing

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group injected a fresh dose of uncertainty into financial markets with a vaguely worded statement on a bond interest payment that left analysts grasping for details.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Le

  • China Injects $18.6 Billion Into Banking System During Evergrande Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank boosted its gross injection of short-term cash into the financial system after concern over a debt crisis at China Evergrande Group roiled global markets. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy C

  • BlackRock, HSBC among largest buyers of Evergrande debt: Morningstar

    Fund giant BlackRock and investment banks HSBC and UBS were among the largest buyers of the debt of embattled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande Inc, Morningstar data shows. BlackRock added 31.3 million notes of Evergrande's debt between January and August 2021, pushing its stake in the company to 1% of the assets in its $1.7 billion Asian High Yield Bond Fund, according to Morningstar.

  • Should I Avoid Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 873 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in […]

  • American, JetBlue partnership could face DOJ suit, Uber shares rise, QuantumScape soars

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • QuantumScape Stock Pops As EV Battery Maker Snags Deal With Another 'Top 10' Automaker

    The unnamed OEM was impressed with QuantumScape's early solid-state battery cells, a next-gen technology. QuantumScape stock soared.

  • JPMorgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 70%; Here’s Why

    In recent weeks, we’ve seen markets pull back after a prolonged upward trend. The reasons are varied, and include rising inflation, a weak jobs market, and the spread of the COVID Delta variant. At the same time, despite the increasing number of cases in this COVID wave, we’re not seeing a jump to lockdown policies – and while cases are up, severe cases are not. As the danger of COVID starts to ebb, economies are starting to rev up again. JPMorgan’s global equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas

  • Why DraftKings Stock Plunged 8.2% Today

    What happened  Shares of online gambling stock DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 8.2% in trading on Tuesday after reportedly making an offer to acquire global competitor Entain (LSE: ENT). Entain's shares jumped over 20% on the report, but investors didn't like the move from DraftKings quite as much.

  • You Should Own These 9 Stocks, According To Both Warren Buffett And Analysts

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST): Forecasts Need to Rise Significantly to Justify Lofty Valuation

    Upstart and Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), appear to now be the preferred stocks in the fintech space, as larger fintech companies PayPal (Nasdaq: PYPL) and Square (NYSE: SQ) have traded lower over the same period. The question now is whether Upstart has run too far too quickly.

  • September Sell-Off: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

    Don't panic during this market pullback. Instead, load up on these stocks with above-average yields.

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: Nvidia, GOOGL Stock Among 17 Names Expecting Up To 776% Growth In Q3

    Nvidia, AMD and Google parent Alphabet are among today's fastest-growing stocks as the market uptrend gets tested.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

    The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the June quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as […]

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • ConocoPhillips bets $23 billion on U.S. shale oil as rivals retreat

    ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Ryan Lance on Monday doubled down on U.S. shale and the world's continued demand for oil with his second blockbuster acquisition in less than a year. His $9.5 billion purchase of Royal Dutch Shell's West Texas properties, nine months after closing a $13.3 billion deal for Concho Resources, puts the company's future squarely in shale after exiting Canada's oil sands, U.S. offshore and British North Sea fields. The strategy depends on a world thirsty for cheap oil and Conoco's ability to extract it with less carbon emissions.